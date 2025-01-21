Stefanik denies Musk 'Seig Heil' claim in confirmation hearing

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) defended Elon Musk on Monday morning during her confirmation hearing for becoming ambassador to the UN when questioned over the tech mogul's apparent Seig Heil salutes at President Donald Trump's inauguration rally Sunday.

Sen. Murphy (D-CT) read multiple social media posts from known white supremacists and neo-nazi groups accepted and cheered Musk's hand gesture as Nazi salutes.

Murphy said he chose to ask about Musk's flirtation with Nazi imagery as Stefanik and the Trump administration's work on antisemitism "only comes with real impact and credibility if it holds both the right and left accountable."

Stefanik said allegations of Musk's Nazi salute is "simply not the case" and that the American people are smart and see through those allegations.

Rallies alongside Musk

While not at Sunday's rally, Stefanik said she's been at many rallies with Musk, "who loves to cheer" when Trump says the US needs to send a space program to Mars. US Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), nominated by president-elect Donald Trump as US ambassador to the UN, speaks during a House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing titled ‘Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism,’ on Capitol Hill last year. (credit: KEN CEDENO/REUTERS)

"They support Elon Musk. We are proud to be the country of such successful entrepreneurs, that is one of our greatest strengths as Americans," she said. "We just had a historic election where President Trump earned historical support from American voters because of his strong leadership combating antisemitism, which has been a scourge across the country, skyrocketing since October 7."

Stefanik said she intends to bring moral clarity to the ambassador position and continue to speak out against antisemitism at the UN, which is representative of Trump's record and promises made on the campaign trail.