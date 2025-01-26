Netanyahu says France assures Israeli firms can take part in the Paris Air Show

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron had given him assurances that Israeli companies would be able to take part in the Paris Air Show.

The two had a phone conversation during which the assurance was given, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Israeli defense companies were last year banned from participating in a defense industry exhibition held in Paris as Macron called for Israel to cease some military operations in Gaza.

The ban led to a strain in relations, although a French court overturned a government ban in October on Israeli companies taking part in a naval arms exhibition near Paris.

The Paris Air Show, the world's largest, is held every two years, alternating every other year with Farnborough in Britain. It is due to take place from June 16 until June 22.

Leading aerospace, aviation, and defense companies from around the world typically take part in both.

Ban background

A complex ceasefire reached this month between Israel and Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, which it has been fighting in Gaza, continues to hold, as does another truce agreement reached last year between Israel and Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.