Hostage families call for Trump to push deal to completion outside of US Embassy

Hostage families gathered outside of the US Embassy Branch in Tel Aviv, standing on Tel Aviv’s promenade ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set for Monday night in Washington, DC.

Friends and family members of Gaza captives, including those of the US citizens still held in Hamas captivity, stood outside of the US office calling for Trump to ensure the deal is carried to completion, including the proclamation in red, white, and blue, “In Trump We Trust."

Demonstrators held posters calling for an immediate hostage deal, and sharing messages of trust in Trump’s abilities to carry out the remaining phases of the hostage deal.

Tied with yellow ribbons, pictures of the remaining 79 hostages in Gaza were stretched along the promenade.

Just behind the photos was a massive red background banner that said “Thank you President Trump, our hope rests with you” alongside a yellow ribbon. Family members of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip and activists protest for the release of all the hostages in Gaza, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, February 3, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Only the first step

The cousin of Ofer Calderon, Yifat, spoke outside of the embassy not only to call for the return of all hostages, but to emphasize that bringing them home is only the first step.

“My cousin went through horrible things, and we need them all to come home, until the very last one,” she proclaimed.

Demonstrators hoped to use the protest as a call to action for the Trump administration, pushing him to finish what was started. “Don’t let Bibi get in the way,” one demonstrator said.