Biden signs with Los Angeles talent agency

Former US President Joe Biden has signed with Los Angeles talent agency, Creative Arts Agency (CAA), CBS News reported on Tuesday.

CAA announced the signing in an Instagram post on Monday, stating that Biden was previously represented by the agency from 2017 to 2020 following his eight-year term as the 47th Vice President of the United States.

"President Biden is one of America's most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs," said Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA.

“His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.” US President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, US January 4, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)

Representation for political figures

The talent agency also presents celebrities like Meryl Streep and political figures such as former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, CBS News added.

Additionally in 2022, CAA cut ties with Kanye West following weeks of antisemitic outbursts from the American rapper.