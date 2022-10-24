The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Kanye West dropped by talent agency after weeks of antisemitic outbursts

The agency had been facing increased calls in recent days to stop representing Kanye West, as multiple other people announced boycotts or the ending of professional ties.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 24, 2022 21:44
Recording artist Kanye West performs onstage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (photo credit: CHRISTOPHER POLK/GETTY IMAGES)
Recording artist Kanye West performs onstage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(photo credit: CHRISTOPHER POLK/GETTY IMAGES)

Kanye West has been dropped by his talent agency, Creative Arts Agency (CAA) following weeks of antisemitic outbursts from the American rapper. 

The agency had been facing increased calls in recent days to stop representing West, as multiple other people announced boycotts, or the ending of professional ties, including editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour and fashion brand Balenciaga.

According to an anonymous source speaking to Complex Magazine, West was dropped by CAA due to "his embrace of antisemitism on both social media and various interviews."

In addition to the loss of his talent representation, a recently completed documentary about West will no longer be released as planned, MCR Studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo on Monday, Variety reported.

"This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” they wrote. “Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.

"Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain."

MCR Studio executives
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo) Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo)

"The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising," they added. "What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”

Sneaker brand sneaking under the radar

One of the brands that has not yet cut ties with the inflammatory rapper is German fashion brand Adidas, under whom Kanye's Yeezy line is distributed.

The company has stated in recent days that the contract with West is "under review," but many are not satisfied with this, instead asking what is taking them so long.

Late last week, the rapper taunted the continued working relationship he has with Adidas, saying that he can "literally say antisemitic s*** and they cannot drop me."

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt sent a letter to Adidas expressing concern over the company's plans to continue releasing products by West and calling on the company to "reconsider" following West's increasingly antisemitic comments.



Tags kanye west kanye west and jews celebrity antisemitism adidas
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by