Kanye West dropped by talent agency after weeks of antisemitic outbursts

Kanye West has been dropped by his talent agency, Creative Arts Agency (CAA) following weeks of antisemitic outbursts from the American rapper.

The agency had been facing increased calls in recent days to stop representing West, as multiple other people announced boycotts, or the ending of professional ties, including editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour and fashion brand Balenciaga.

According to an anonymous source speaking to Complex Magazine, West was dropped by CAA due to "his embrace of antisemitism on both social media and various interviews."

In addition to the loss of his talent representation, a recently completed documentary about West will no longer be released as planned, MCR Studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo on Monday, Variety reported.

"This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” they wrote. “Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.

"Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain." MCR Studio executives

Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo)

"The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising," they added. "What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”

Sneaker brand sneaking under the radar

One of the brands that has not yet cut ties with the inflammatory rapper is German fashion brand Adidas, under whom Kanye's Yeezy line is distributed.

The company has stated in recent days that the contract with West is "under review," but many are not satisfied with this, instead asking what is taking them so long.

Late last week, the rapper taunted the continued working relationship he has with Adidas, saying that he can "literally say antisemitic s*** and they cannot drop me."

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt sent a letter to Adidas expressing concern over the company's plans to continue releasing products by West and calling on the company to "reconsider" following West's increasingly antisemitic comments.