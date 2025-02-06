Maximum pressure to be met with maximum resistance, Iranian FM warns Trump

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said that "maximum pressure" from the US against Iran would only be met with “maximum resistance” in an X/Twitter post, the Iranian Tasnim News Agency reported on Thursday.

“Iran has already made abundantly clear that ‘under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons,’” Araghchi wrote on X.

So-called "Maximum Pressure" is a failed experience. Repeating that will only yet again compel "Maximum Resistance". Smart people ought to choose "Maximum Wisdom" instead.In addition to being a party in good standing to the NPT and other global nonproliferation instruments,… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 5, 2025

“It is not difficult to reach practical assurances that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, provided that objective guarantees are also provided that hostile measures against Iran—including economic pressures and sanctions- will be effectively terminated.”

Araghchi shared his comment on X following US President Trump’s recent signing of a presidential memorandum that reinstates Washington's strict policy on Iran, which was in place during his first term.

'Maximum economic pressure' on Iran

Trump's memo, among other things, orders the US Treasury secretary to impose "maximum economic pressure" on Iran, including sanctions and enforcement mechanisms on those violating existing sanctions. U.S. President Donald Trump signs the Laken Riley Act at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

It also directs the Treasury and State Department to implement a campaign aimed at "driving Iran's oil exports to zero."

Trump signed the memo ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the White House on Tuesday. He described the decision as very tough and said he was torn on whether to make the move. He said Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and he hopes that a deal can be worked out with Tehran.

Trump added that Iran "would be obliterated" were to try to retaliate and kill him. He would, however, be willing to meet with his Iranian counterpart to try to persuade Iran to give up what the United States believes are Tehran's efforts to develop a nuclear weapon.