CNN faces criticism for comparing plight of emaciated hostages to Palestinian security prisoners'

CNN has come under heavy criticism for its reporting on the condition of three Israeli hostages released on Saturday, Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy, comparing their condition to that of Palestinian security prisoners released by Israel.

Much of Israel and its global allies expressed shock at the sight of the three hostages, now classified by Israel as being in serious condition, and the significant weight loss they experienced after 15 months in captivity.

The men, civilians taken from their homes and a music festival in southern Israel on October 7, were released on Saturday as part of a ceasefire deal with the Hamas terror organization - an organization described by CNN as “militants.”

CNN's focus

Describing the three men as “thin and pale,” the CNN article offered a detailed description of released Palestinian security prisoners, many of whom were held after murdering Israeli civilians in terror attacks, as “emaciated and in poor health,” “weak and thin” with “signs of physical abuse and starvation.” Al-Qassam Brigades hand over Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Deir al Balah, February 8, 2025. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Ori’s wife was murdered on October 7 by the invading Hamas terrorists, although the CNN article omits the perpetrator of the murder. His three-year-old son was left parentless as Hamas continued to hold his father for over a year.

The article, mentioning that Eli’s wife, daughter, and brother were killed, also omits mention of Hamas as the culpable party. Eli returned to Israel to the news, having been kept in the dark by his captors.

The article, neglecting to mention the abuses suffered by the three hostages, included that the released prisoners accused Israel of “abuse and torture.”

International Human Rights Lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky condemned the article, writing on X/Twitter, “If you’re wondering why there is such little trust in mainstream media, look no further than this inexcusable headline by @CNN.

“There is absolutely no equivalence here, none whatsoever.

"The Israelis being released were hostages, civilians - starved, tortured and emaciated. The Palestinian prisoners being released are terrorists and mass murderers with blood on their hands, who nonetheless were still afforded every right under international law - unlike the women, children, elderly, and these emaciated men, they held captive.

“Shame on you CNN, shame on you!”