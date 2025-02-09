Netanyahu lobbies US lawmakers to back Trump's controversial Gaza resettlement plan - exclusive

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been working with US lawmakers in Congress to gather support for US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, two knowledgeable sources told the Jerusalem Post on Sunday evening.

During the prime minister's visit to Washington last week, Netanyahu met with members of both the US Congress and the Senate. In these meetings, Netanyahu attempted to rally lawmakers' support for Trump's plan, which involves relocating all Palestinians living in Gaza to other countries, which would build camps or housing to accommodate them as the Gaza Strip is being reconstructed.

Trump's Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met with Republican Senators who expressed having "some problems" with Trump's plan, as early as the day after it was announced by the US president.

These conversations prompted White House officials to issue clarifications on Trump's plan, including that it would not be funded by US taxpayer money and that no American soldiers would be stationed in the Gaza Strip. US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff looks on, at the White House, in Washington, US, February 3, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

What's the rush?

Over the weekend, Trump stated that his administration is "in no rush" to carry out the plan and added that "we are not talking about boots on the ground or anything."

A recent CBS News poll showed the American public is not too enthusiastic about Trump's plan, with a mere 13% stating they support the initiative, while 47% oppose it

Netanyahu is very enthusiastic about Trump's plan, and is working to secure support for the president from members of Congress, according to sources who spoke with the Post. Further, senior Netanyahu advisors have been actively engaging columnists in American and US-centric media outlets, encouraging them to write opinion columns advocating for the relocation of Gazans to Egypt and Jordan - either as a temporary measure or a permanent solution.

At the start of a government meeting on Sunday night, after he got back from Washington, Netanyahu said, "Trump presented a vision for the day after. For an entire year, we have been told that the Palestinian Authority is critical for the day-after in the Gaza Strip. [Now,] Trump came with a completely different vision, one that is much better for Israel. This is a vision that is revolutionary and creative, and it is one that we are in discussions about. He [Trump] is very determined to see it through, which also opens doors for us."