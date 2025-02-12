Pro-Palestinians protest Shira Haas at 'Captain America' premiere

The Hollywood premiere of Captain America: Brave New World on Tuesday was picketed by several dozen pro-Palestine protesters upset over the inclusion in the film of an Israeli superhero, Ruth Bat-Seraph, aka Sabra, played by Shira Haas, Variety reported.

Sabra, in the original Marvel comics version, first appeared in the early 1980s as a Mossad agent, but Brave New World producer Nate Moore added in February that Sabra is “not Mossad” in the film and although she’s a first-generation Israeli, she now “works within the US government.”

That softening of the character didn’t deter the protesters, who held signs reading “Sabra has got to go” and “Disney supports genocide” while shouting out “Free, free, free Palestine” and “Disney, Disney, you can’t hide.”

Sabra originally appeared in the 1980s in the Incredible Hulk comic series, created by writer Bill Mantlo and artist Sal Buscema.

The character has superhuman strength, speed, and life-force transferal. She is typically armed with a cape that allows her to fly and shoot quills. Marvel Jewish superhero Sabra. (credit: Marvel Comics)

Who is Shira Haas?

One of Israel’s most celebrated actresses, the Tel Aviv-born Haas is best known for her roles in the show Unorthodox, which propelled her to international stardom.

She was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy in 2020 for her performance as religiously torn Esther Shapiro.

She’s also received nominations for an Independent Spirit Award and a Critics Choice Award and won a Best Actress Award at the Tribeca Film Festival for her role in the 2020 Israeli drama Asia, for which she also received a Best Supporting Actress Ophir Award.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.