UAE pledges $200 million to support Sudan amid ongoing humanitarian crisis

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a $200 million aid package to support the Sudanese people during a high-level humanitarian conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The conference, organized by the UAE in collaboration with the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and Ethiopia, will be taking place on the sidelines of the 38th African Union Summit, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

The UAE’s contribution responds to the devastating civil war in Sudan, which has ravaged the country since April 2023. The brutal conflict between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan’s military has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced more than 12 million people. The UAE’s announcement aims to draw global attention to the crisis and encourage a coordinated effort to provide critical support to the Sudanese population.

Alongside its financial commitment, the UAE has called for a “humanitarian pause” during Ramadan, which begins in two weeks. Reem al-Hashimy, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, stressed the importance of this pause in facilitating the unhindered delivery of aid, particularly to women and children facing extreme hardship.

“The war has lasted too long, cost too many lives, and caused immense suffering. What we seek to do, alongside our partners, is call for a humanitarian pause to allow aid to reach those in need,” al-Hashimy said at the conference. SAUDI CROWN Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (right) meets with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, earlier this year. (credit: Saudi Royal Court/Reuters)

Sudan facing mass famine

The United Nations has warned that Sudan is facing widespread famine, with five regions already affected, including three in North Darfur. The famine is projected to spread to five more districts by May. The African Union has described the situation as “the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.”

The UAE’s latest aid pledge builds on its broader commitment to supporting Sudan and Africa. In April 2024, the UAE allocated $100 million to UN agencies and humanitarian organizations to assist Sudan and established an air bridge to Sudan and neighboring Chad, delivering critical humanitarian supplies since the outbreak of the conflict.

Since the conflict began, the UAE has contributed $130 million to humanitarian efforts, in addition to providing 9,500 tons of food and medical supplies through 148 aid flights and a shipment carrying 1,000 tons of emergency aid. The UAE has also supported Sudanese refugees in Chad and South Sudan by delivering food aid through the World Food Programme (WFP).

As one of Sudan's and Africa’s principal humanitarian donors, the UAE continues to demonstrate its long-term commitment to providing critical aid in times of crisis. Through its leadership, the UAE aims to inspire regional and international partners to join efforts to alleviate the devastating impact of Sudan’s ongoing humanitarian emergency.