‘Amazon under fire’: Silence during Alexander Sasha Troufanov’s Hamas captivity sparks outrage

Alexander Sasha Troufanov, 29, from Tel Aviv, was abducted during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz while visiting his family. His mother Yelena, grandmother Irina, and partner Sapir Cohen were also taken. His father was killed that day.

While his family was released in November 2023, Troufanov remained in Islamic Jihad captivity for nearly 500 days until his release on Saturday. Amazon, where he worked as an artificial intelligence chip engineer, offered no public support for efforts to secure his freedom.

Amazon’s silence drew widespread criticism. Major global corporations often express solidarity with employees in crisis, but Amazon made no mention of Troufanov’s abduction in official statements. Reports suggested that management advised employees to avoid public support, seen as an attempt to maintain neutrality.

Russian-Israeli Sasha (Alexander) Troufanov, a hostage held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, is escorted by Islamic Jihad militants as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2025. (credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

Amazon's inaction

In Israel, Amazon employees independently displayed signs calling for Troufanov’s release, organized awareness campaigns, and joined protests. Despite their efforts, Amazon took no official steps to support its employee held under harsh conditions in Gaza. After his release, Amazon issued a brief statement expressing “relief at his return” but offered no empathy for Troufanov or his family.

Amazon’s inaction outraged its Israeli employees and the public. Social activists condemned the silence, comparing it to other global firms that have shown clear support for employees in similar situations. Critics viewed Amazon’s response as deliberate indifference.

With Troufanov now free, questions linger: Was Amazon’s silence a calculated business decision to avoid political conflict or a sign of corporate detachment from its employees’ hardships? Either way, its inaction sets a concerning precedent for international corporations facing employee crises.