Polish government's IVF program hailed as a huge success with over 9,200 pregnancies

Poland celebrated a landmark moment on January 29, 2024, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the birth of the first child conceived through the country's government-funded in vitro fertilization (IVF) program.

In a short video posted on social media, Tusk shared his excitement: "The baby is born! I had been waiting for this news for a long time. No, I have not become a grandfather for the sixth time, but I feel a bit like it! It's the first child born from our in vitro program. And it's a girl!"

The government's commitment to addressing fertility issues has been a central focus since public funding for IVF treatments began in June 2023. Led by the center-right coalition, the program was one of the first measures voted upon when they took office in December 2023, according to Le Monde. The initiative aims to support the estimated quarter of Polish couples—approximately three million people—who are facing fertility problems.

Health Minister Izabela Leszczyna hailed the IVF program as a "huge success," reflecting the medical community's and civil society's positive reception. As of August 2024, 6,700 couples were participating in the program, resulting in 166 pregnancies. The demand for the program was so high that participating clinics reported, just two months after the launch, that they had nearly exhausted the allocated 500 million zlotys (approximately 120 million euros) for 2024 and requested a budget extension.

Pregnancies have increased in Poland

By December 2024, the number of pregnancies from the IVF program had risen to 7,000, with 20,000 qualifying couples participating. Prime Minister Tusk stated that eight months since the program started, it led to 10,000 pregnancies.

Marta Gorna, president of the Nasz Bocian NGO, praised the program's possible advancements. "We have gone from nothing in terms of public support to a program with the highest global standards, which often exceeds what can be done in some Western European countries," she said, according to Le Monde.

Gorna noted the potential impact on Poland's demographic challenges: "With nearly 20,000 births that can be anticipated in a year, this is a powerful demographic shock. We're talking about almost a thirteenth month in terms of births. It's considerable!"

Poland faces demographic concerns, sharing trends common in many developed countries. The nation's fertility rate stands at a low 1.26 children per woman, as reported by Le Monde, compared to 1.79 in France. Over the past thirty years, the birth rate in Poland has decreased by 40%, underscoring the urgency of addressing fertility issues.

The IVF funding program represents a strategic effort by the Polish government to reverse these trends. By enhancing support for IVF treatments, they aim to provide hope to couples struggling with infertility while also addressing the broader demographic challenges.

The program's success indicates a strong public response and a step forward in reproductive health policy. The birth of the first child through the government-funded IVF program symbolizes a new chapter for Poland. It reflects the personal joy of the families involved and a national stride toward improving population growth and supporting citizens' reproductive aspirations.

The government's proactive measures and the enthusiastic participation of thousands of couples signal a positive direction in tackling the country's demographic issues.