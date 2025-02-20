Putin: Hamas showed 'goodwill' in releasing Russian-Israeli captive

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Hamas’s “goodwill” in the release of a Russian-Israeli citizen from captivity in Gaza, and emphasized Moscow’s role in Middle East diplomacy during a meeting with Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar.

Speaking at the Kremlin on Thursday, Putin said the release of Russian national Alexander Troufanov was made possible due to “the consistent policy of the Russian Federation in the Middle East, which has earned the trust of many partners in the region” and “thanks, of course, to the goodwill of the Hamas leadership.”

The dramatic statement, suggesting Hamas’s cooperation, comes as Moscow continues to position itself as a mediator in the Israel-Gaza conflict while maintaining relations with the terror group.

Russia's Jewish community and antisemitism

Lazar, who met with Troufanov shortly after his release, conveyed deep gratitude to Putin. “Words cannot express the gratitude they feel. His mother and he himself asked me to pass on their immense thanks… They always knew that you personally cared and thought about him,” Lazar said. He added that even Israeli President Isaac Herzog sent a letter thanking Putin for his involvement in the matter. Russian-Israeli Sasha (Alexander) Troufanov, a hostage held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, looks out of a window of a vehicle as he is released by Palestinian terrorist as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Yunis (credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

During the discussion, Lazar contrasted Russia’s support for traditional values with what he described as Europe’s moral decline, including antisemitism and what he called “degradation and liberalism.”

“When we look at what is happening in Europe – antisemitism, moral decline, liberalism – it is precisely because they lack these values. And I think that today, people look at you and understand that you were right,” he told Putin.

Putin, in turn, praised Lazar’s work in Russia’s Jewish community, particularly his contributions to the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, which he described as an institution of humanitarian and cultural significance for people of all faiths.

Moscow has taken a more critical stance toward Israel since the start of the war in Gaza, accusing the Jewish state of excessive military action while maintaining ties with Hamas. Russian officials have hosted Hamas delegations in recent months, positioning themselves as a key player in negotiations over hostage releases.

On Sunday, Lazar met with Troufanov to pray and put on tefillin, according to the Jewish leader, who also shared that Troufanov is staying strong and has forged a greater connection with God. The rabbi said he had helped Jews put on tefillin thousands of times, but with Troufanov praying to God in front of him, the senior rabbi said he had felt something he had never felt before. “What we took from the story is the power of God,” Lazar said of Troufanov being freed on Saturday.

Lazar came to visit Troufanov at the request of the former captive’s mother. “From day one,” Lazar had been working to secure Troufanov and other Russian citizens’ release, including by using the community’s connections with the Russian government. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

While Troufanov looked different than he once had after over a year in Hamas captivity, Lazar said he still had a strong and special soul.

“It was overwhelming to see someone come out of such suffering, but the entire time, he was only worried about his fiancé, mother, and grandmother,” said Lazar.

Troufanov was worried he would find his mother depressed, but he found that she, too, had met the hardship with strength, said Lazar. He related that she and the ex-hostage’s fiancé were constantly doing everything they could to see the Russian-Israeli released from Gazan terrorists. Lazar said that even during these difficult times, their generosity for others “was incredible.” Such good deeds were not unnoticed by God, said the rabbi.