Delta offers $30k to passengers in crash aftermath

Passengers of a Delta Airlines flight which crash-landed at a Toronto airport were offered $30,000 each as compensation on Wednesday, according to reports in US media.

A spokesperson for the company says the Delta Care Team is telling passengers that "this gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights," according to CBS.

The airplane landed "belly-up" after the crash at Pearson Toronto International Airport, with all 80 people onboard surviving.

Authorities stated that 21 people were hospitalized after the CRJ-900 jet skidded along the runway and flipped upside down according to The New York Post. 20 out of the 21 had been released by Wednesday morning, CBS added, with the 21st being released on Thursday.

Toronto Pearson President and CEO Deborah Flint said that from Thursday to Sunday, there were "extreme conditions" at the airport from two separate storms, according to ABC. "Monday was a clear day, though," Flint added. A drone view of the wreckage of a Delta Air Lines operated CRJ-900 aircraft lies crashed on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada February 18, 2025 in a still image from video. (credit: TSB/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Toronto Airport Fire Chief Todd Aitken said Monday that the runway was dry and there were no crosswind conditions at the time of the crash. When asked Tuesday if the runway had light snow or slush, he deferred the question to investigators, according to ABC.

Flint on Tuesday praised the flight crew, saying they "heroically led passengers to safety." according to ABC.

For those wondering how the Delta plane crash in Toronto took place, here’s a new video of exactly what happened. pic.twitter.com/eSGvxcMSr6 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 18, 2025

Video footage of the crash

Video footage linked with the accident shows that the airplane was mid-landing, before making heavy contact with the runway, resulting in flames trailing from the airplane, followed by the airplane flipping over.