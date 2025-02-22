Argentina debates renaming 'Palestine Street' to 'Bibas Family Street'

Within the Argentine political scene, politicians are debating a bill proposed by Buenos Aires City lawmaker Yamil Santoro, who seeks to rename "Palestine Street" to "Bibas Family Street."

The proposed plans to rename the street come after it was announced that Shiri Bibas and her two young sons Kfir and Ariel Bibas were murdered in Gaza captivity.

On X, he wrote: "We are presenting a bill to rename ‘Palestine Street’ as ‘Bibas Family Street.’ It is essential to remember and honor the victims of terrorism."

Argentine media reports suggest that Milei supports this initiative, but the decision lies with the Buenos Aires Legislature, where there are differing views.

Some argue that "Palestine Street" is unrelated to Hamas and that the street should not be renamed, instead recommending that a park or public space should be dedicated to remembering the Bibas children.

A blossoming relationship with Israel

Argentina's President Javier Milei's relationship with Israel has allowed for rapid policy decisions, including the national designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization. The nation has also allegedly ceased recognizing Palestine as an independent state in United Nations votes, Argentine media reported.

Argentine ambassadors in neighboring nations, including Argentine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Facundo Vila, have received criticism and complaints on Argentina’s position, including the proposed relocation of the Argentine embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, where Ambassador Wahnish is already based.