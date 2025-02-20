The Bibas family unmasks Hamas - analysis

Hamas’s return of three members of the Bibas family, including Kfir and Ariel Bibas, a baby and a four-year-old, in coffins on Thursday unmasked the unambiguous terror and brutality at the center of the terror group’s ideology.

For a short period of time, the overwhelming majority of critics of Israel went silent, and many media outlets who spend most of their airtime slamming Israel even recalled that October 7, 2023 was in fact a mass terror attack.

For those who tried during the course of this war to portray Hamas as a misunderstood resistance group of freedom fighters who only want relief from the nasty Israeli occupation, the Bibas children in coffins blew a gaping hole through their narrative.

For a few moments it does not really matter what Hamas’s narrative is.

Their best case scenario is to try to convince the world that Israel mistakenly killed the Bibas children in an airstrike sometime in November 2023 (their announcement was on November 29, but they did not say when it occurred), while trying to attack Hamas forces. A drone view shows Palestinians and terrorists gathering around Red Cross vehicles on the day Hamas hands over the bodies of deceased hostages Oded Lifschitz, Shiri Bibas and her two children Kfir and Ariel Bibas, seized during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack. (credit: REUTERS/Stringer)

But how good does Hamas look in such a narrative?

That would mean that their forces thought it was ok to kidnap a baby and a four year old.

And it would mean that the top Hamas commanders did not rebuke their foot soldiers for doing so and immediately send them back to Israel, holding on to “only” Israeli soldiers.

No, clearly Hamas’s top officials thought it was a good idea to hold on to the Bibas children.

They also did not release the Bibas children during the November 23-30 prisoner release when around 100 others were released.

So the best case scenario for Hamas is the IDF accidentally killed the Bibas children around that time or after when the terror group failed several weeks of opportunities to let them go. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

And yet there is no reason to believe the terror group which many times tried to pretend that certain hostages were dead, such as Channa Katzir, only to later admit they were alive, and which is willing to call the sky green and grass blue if it thinks that will help its cause.

There are a few examples where we know that IDF actions directly or indirectly led to killing hostages.

In December 2023, IDF soldiers mistakenly shot three hostages, suspecting they were Hamas terrorists trying to trick the military into lowering their guard.

In November 2023, the IDF mistakenly killed some hostages in an airstrike which killed northern Gaza Hamas brigade commander Ahmed Randur, not realizing that those hostages were nearby.

And in August 2024, Hamas executed six hostages in Tel Sultan in Rafah, when it feared that nearby IDF forces were about to close in on them, which the military did eventually.

But the Tel Sultan incident is telling.

It makes it clear that anytime IDF soldiers were nearby, Hamas terrorists guarding them were under instructions to kill them, rather than taking any risk that the hostages might be saved.

Dozens of hostages who were alive on October 7, 2023, died at some point while in Hamas captivity.

Being that Hamas has offered no evidence to prove that IDF airstrikes killed them and the IDF has admitted to at least two instances where it did kill hostages, there is every reason to believe that most or all of the hostages who died while in Hamas captivity were summarily executed by Hamas like the hostages in Tel Sultan.

Questions have also been raised about Hamas seeming to exhume the Bibas family from a Palestinian graveyard in Khan Yunis.

At one point, the IDF even exhumed some bodies from that graveyard seemingly with intelligence that it might find some Israeli hostage bodies, and was heavily criticized globally.

Though the IDF did not find the Bibas family at the time, it seems that its intelligence about Hamas hiding Israeli hostage bodies in Palestinian graveyards – including where that graveyard concealed a Hamas command center in a tunnel just underneath it -was right on.

Putting all of this together, what most likely happened is that Hamas gave orders to kidnap anyone and everyone, regardless of age, maintained that policy prior to and during Israel’s invasion of northern Gaza, summarily executed hostages, such as the Bibas’ children when the IDF got “too close”, and then hid their bodies in a Palestinian graveyard, which was also close to its top commanders who could keep an eye on those “valuable” bodies.

There was nothing Hamas could do to hide these facts and images on Thursday, and at least for one day, almost the entire world remembered who is a terrorist and who is a victim.