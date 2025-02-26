MSNBC kicks Joy Reid, other Israel critics from network

Joy Reid, a controversial political commentator and news anchor, was dropped by MSNBC on Monday, ending her prime-time show ‘The ReidOut,’ according to multiple media reports.

Reid, speaking on the Win With Black Women podcast, said, “I’ve been through every emotion from anger, rage, disappointment, hurt, and a feeling of guilt that I let my team lose their jobs…Whether it’s talking about Gaza and the fact that we as the American people have a right to object, to have a right to object to little babies being bombed … Where I come down on that is I’m not sorry.”

Reid has gained notoriety over the last few years for her comments on Israel and Jews.

In 2018, the commentator apologized following resurfaced blog posts in which she claimed Israel was behind the September 11 attacks, the Washington Post reported. She had previously denied making the posts, claiming she was hacked, according to the New York Post.

In another blog post, she was said to have reportedly agreed with a statement made by then-Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad that Jews should be forced to move from Israel to a colony in Europe. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad former president of Iran, waves at a press conference after registering as a candidate for the presidential election at the Interior Ministry, in Tehran, Iran June 2, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Reid retracted both statements, claiming, “There is no question in my mind that Al Qaeda perpetrated the 9/11 attacks or about Israel’s right to its sovereignty.”

Reid’s show will be replaced by one led by Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez, and Michael Steele, The Guardian reported.

Ayman Mohyeldin

Reid is not the only controversial anchor to have been booted from the network. Ayman Mohyeldin’s weekend show has also been canceled, The Guardian reported.

In January, Mohyeldin accused the Biden administration of a “double standard” for refusing to label Israel’s war against Hamas a genocide while condemning the conflict in Sudan as such.

"The US's head-in-the-sand attitude toward Israel is not only inconsistent with its treatment of other countries, but it's also a clear act of moral cowardice," he wrote.

In October 2024, following the killing of Hamas head and October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, Mohyeldin wrote, “ Yahya Sinwar’s life has been defined by war and direct confrontation with Israel. Now his killing, like his life, will have a lasting impact on the fate of Israeli hostages, the region, and the Islamist militant group he once led.”

Despite footage being released proving Sinwar spent durations of the war underground and testimonies by released hostages sharing Sinwar was with them in Gaza, Mohyeldin reported that Sinwar’s death forced the Israeli “narrative” to falter.

Mehdi Hasan, another Israel critic who previously worked on the network, described both reporters as friends - and claimed Reid had tackled issues like “Gaza” which went unreported on by their colleagues.

“Joy Reid is a friend and a former colleague. I’m sad that she lost her show but excited to see what she does next. It’s a big loss for MSNBC viewers as she did talk about issues - racism, fascism, Gaza - that other hosts have avoided,” he posted on X/Twitter. “And I’m also sad to see my brilliant friend Ayman lose his unique show, too. But it seems he’ll be staying at the network to build a new one.”