'A proper slap down': Russian, world leaders respond to Trump, Zelensky’s tense exchange

Russian officials reveled in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's public spat with US President Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office on Friday, with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev referring to the exchange as a "proper slap down." The explosive meeting ended with the Ukrainian President leaving the White House early. "The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office," Medvedev, now deputy chair of Russia's security council, wrote on X/Twitter. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova suggested that Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, who was also involved in the heated confrontation, showed restraint by not "punching this scumbag.

"How Trump and Vance restrained themselves and didn't punch this scumbag is a miracle of endurance," Zakharova wrote on Telegram. "I think Zelensky's biggest lie of all his lies is the White House statement that the Kyiv regime was left alone in 2022, without support."

This encounter will, in turn, speed up Washington's efforts to investigate any waste, fraud, and abuse involving US aid to Ukraine, a senior US official said.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency had already begun probing potential problems with large sums of US economic and security assistance provided to Ukraine, but those efforts would now be sped up.

"They're already finding problems," the official said, without providing additional details.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the American people after he clashed with Trump and Vance earlier on Friday.

"Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that," he said on X.

"President @ZelenskyyUa is right. Peace without guarantees is not possible," PM Denys Shmyhal said on X.

"President @ZelenskyyUa is right. Peace without guarantees is not possible," PM Denys Shmyhal said on X.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker, added: "NO ONE has the right to forget that in this war Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is the victim of aggression."

US lawmakers respond

"What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful, and I don't know if we can ever do business with Zelensky again," Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters. "He either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change."

Democratic US Representative Hakeem Jeffrees was supportive of Zelensky, in contrast, and said Trump and Vance continue to "embarrass America on the world stage."

Today’s White House meeting with the President of Ukraine was appalling and will only serve to further embolden Vladimir Putin, a brutal dictator. The United States must not reward Russian aggression and continue to appease Putin," Jeffrees continued.

"For three years, President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have stood on the side of democracy, freedom, and truth. Their success is in the national security interests of the United States. We should stand with Ukraine until victory is won," he concluded.

Lessons to learn

French President Emmanuel Macron, in comments following a shouting match between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, said that Russia is the aggressor and Ukrainians are the aggressed people.

"We must ... respect those who have been fighting since the beginning," Macron told reporters in Portugal.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez posted a message on X on Friday saying that Spain stands with Ukraine after the two clashed in their meeting.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement to TV2 that Norway is standing with Ukraine."What we saw from the White House today is serious and disheartening. Ukraine still needs the US's support, and Ukraine's security and future are also important to the US and to Europe. President Volodymyr Zelensky has strong support in Ukraine, broad support in Europe, and he has led his people through a very demanding and brutal time, under attack from Russia," he said. "That Trump accuses Zelensky of gambling with World War III is deeply unreasonable and a statement I distance myself from. Norway stands with Ukraine in their struggle for freedom. We hope that the Trump administration also understands the importance of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on X, "The only obstacle to peace is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s decision to continue his war of aggression. If Russia stops fighting, there will be no war. If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine. Estonia’s support to Ukraine remains unwavering. Time for Europe to step up."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced support for Zelensky, saying on X, "Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."

Reuters contributed to this report.