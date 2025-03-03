Kremlin praises Trump’s foreign policy shift, signals approval of US-Russia ties

The Kremlin is signalling its approval of US President Donald Trump's decisive foreign policy shift towards more open relations with Russia after Trump's public spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy.

In a Monday interview with Russia 1, Kremlin spokesperson Dimitri Peskov said that the Trump administration was changing the world's political configuration.

“The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations,” the Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitri Peskov, told a reporter from the program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin. “This largely coincides with our vision."

Peskov added that a joint US-Russia vote at the UN would have previously been unimaginable.

“There is a long way to go, because there is huge damage to the whole complex of bilateral relations," He continued. "But if the political will of the two leaders, President Putin and President Trump, is maintained, this path can be quite quick and successful.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with his counterparts of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and the GCC secretary general in Moscow on July 10, 2023. (credit: Natalia Kolesnikova/Pool via REUTERS)

'Commonsense' efforts to end war

In a separate interview with Russian Defense Ministry media outlet Krasnaya Zvezda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised a "pragmatic" Trump's efforts to end the three-year-old conflict that has displaced more than 6 million Ukrainians.

"His slogan is common sense. It means, as everyone can see, a shift to a different way of doing things," Lavrov said.

The senior Russian officials' statements come after a marked dip in Ukrainian-American relations after Zelensky was asked to leave the White House early on a diplomatic visit to Washington.

Before the failed meeting, Trump notably used Kremlin rhetoric when referring to Zelensky, going so far as to insinuate that the Ukrainian President was a dictator without elections. He also has previously insinuated that Ukraine started the war by engaging with Russia after its borders were compromised.

Zelensky has since marked an interest in repairing the strain between Washington and Kyiv and will reportedly sign the minerals deal he was meant to sign at Friday's meeting.

"As regards salvaging the relationship, I think our relationship will continue," Zelensky told reporters via a translator after a Sunday London summit with other European leaders.

He also reiterated that Ukraine would not concede any territory to Russia as part of a peace deal.