Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman tie the knot in surprise Vegas wedding

Reality TV star Gabby Windey and comedian Robby Hoffman, a former Hasidic Jew, have officially tied the knot in a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding, as reported today by Page Six. The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2023, eloped on January 11, 2025, during the Los Angeles wildfires, which forced them to evacuate their home.

According to Page Six, while staying in a penthouse suite in Las Vegas, Windey casually proposed the idea of getting married. Hoffman, who had been planning to propose herself, agreed, setting up a custom crossword puzzle proposal, which reflected their morning tradition of solving word games together.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony, spending $799 on a package that included a limousine, a photographer, and a minister, The Sun reported. Windey wore a long-sleeve lace gown, while the officiant donned red sneakers, giving the ceremony a touch of informal charm. Hoffman later described the night as "the best wedding I've ever been to", while Windey called it "literally the best night of my life."

Robby Hoffman's Hasidic roots

Hoffman, who was raised in a Hasidic Jewish family in Brooklyn, has spoken openly about her background and departure from the religious community. As noted by Hey Alma, she grew up as the seventh of ten siblings in a strict Jewish household but moved to Montreal in the mid-1990s, where her family transitioned to a more lenient Jewish practice.

Despite no longer identifying as Hasidic, Hoffman has embraced her Jewish identity in her work. In past interviews, she has humorously described her family’s shift as becoming “Lubavitch Conservative” and said, “I naturally feel Jewish and naturally do Jewish people things.

Following their wedding, Windey shared Instagram photos of the ceremony, writing "Husband and wife!! 1/11/2025 ", as reported by Page Six. Fans flooded the comments section with congratulations, celebrating the couple's union.

The wedding has since sparked discussions about Hoffman’s unique journey—from a Hasidic upbringing to becoming an openly LGBTQ+ comedian and now a married woman.