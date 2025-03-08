UK Broadcasting watchdog advisor accused Israel of genocide in Gaza

An adviser for Ofcom, a broadcasting watchdog in the United Kingdom, allegedly accused Israel of committing genocide in Israel and espoused “conspiratorial fantasies” about Jews, campaigners told the Telegraph on Friday.

Adviser Aaqil Ahmed, who previously worked as the head of religion at the BBC, reportedly tweeted musician Paul Weller was “spot on” when he said “we cannot let genocide be a legitimate thing.”

Ahmed also reportedly claimed Prime Minister Benjamin Neetanyahu “hijacked” the Middle East and “every European capital.”

Investigators were launched into Ahmed’s social media after alarms were raised when a BBC documentary featured the son of a prominent Hamas leader.

A Campaign Against Antisemitism spokesman said "Claiming that the prime minister of the world's Jewish state has taken control of the USA and all of Europe is completely moronic and deranged.

“Moreover, it engages the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Definition of anti-Semitism which states that ‘the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions’ is an example of anti-Semitism.”

Condemnations

Alex Hearn, co-director of Labour Against Antisemitism, told the Telegraph that while criticism of Netanyahu was legitimate, “his claim about special control over the Middle East and the Western world descends into classic conspiracy fantasy about Jews.”

Ahmed has since denied claims of antisemitism, adding “I find this utterly ridiculous. To accuse me of anti-Semitism smacks of people trying to score political points.

“My comments were based upon Israeli friends’ interpretations of their political experiences of their prime minister, and my experience of travelling to Israel.

“My comments were specifically about the politician and not about the politician’s religion. I expressed views shared by many Israelis.”