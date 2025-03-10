Spanish police arrest 11 suspected members of Pakistani Taliban in Barcelona

Spanish police have arrested 11 Pakistani nationals on suspicion of belonging to the banned terrorist organization, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to Spanish media, a joint operation by the National Police, Mossos d'Esquadra, and the Italian Polizia di Stato led to the arrests in Barcelona. The suspects are accused of ties to a Pakistani-origin terrorist organization that promoted violent actions—including murders and beheadings—via encrypted communication channels.

Investigations reveal that the group, allegedly linked to TTP and also known as the “Pakistani Taliban,” operated with a hierarchical structure. The organization used instant messaging platforms to indoctrinate followers and identify potential targets in Europe.

The Spanish National Police stated that the investigation is part of the third phase of an ongoing operation that has resulted in 30 arrests in Spain over the past three years. Of the detainees, ten were apprehended in Barcelona and its metropolitan area, while one was arrested in Italy.

Media reports further suggest that one of the communication channels was managed exclusively by women, who not only promoted indoctrination but also played an active role in selecting potential victims.

Charges detainees face

The detainees face charges of glorifying, advocating, financing, and indoctrinating terrorism. Authorities say the operation underscores the presence of clandestine extremist cells in Spain, operating covertly to spread radical ideologies and incite terror beyond the country’s borders.

Security forces continue their efforts to dismantle any remaining networks linked to the organization. Although Pakistani mainstream media reported the arrests, an official response from Pakistan is still forthcoming.