Drone carrying Palestinian flag flies over London Rugby match

A drone carrying a Palestinian flag flew over the Allianz Stadium Twickenham in West London during a rugby game, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the drone flew over the stands as the game was being played, but the match wasn’t stopped.

The Telegraph stated that Twickenham security kept a close watch on the drone, monitoring its flight over the ongoing game.

The sighting of the drone signifies the first acknowledged security breach at an English rugby home since Just Stop Oil activists interrupted a 2023 game by throwing orange paint bombs, the Telegraph noted.

Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian group, took credit for the drone on X/Twitter: "Allianz provide insurance for Israel's biggest weapons firm, allowing Elbit to build weapons in Britain which are tested on Palestinians," the group claimed.

This drone appearance is the second pro-Palestinian-related incident in Europe within a week. Palestine Action vandalize US President Donald Trump's golf course. (credit: X/Twitter)

Pro-Palestinian incident

On Saturday, Palestine Action claimed to have wrecked the Scottish golf course of US President Donald Trump.

The group spray-painted a message across the Turnberry course reading: “GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE.”

“Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach,” the group wrote on X.