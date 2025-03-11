Tucker Carlson accused of aligning with Qatar, Iran

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, founder of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN), has criticized conservative commentator Tucker Carlson following his recent interview with Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. She alleges that Carlson's actions indicate a troubling shift toward antisemitic sentiments and alignment with nations known for controversial stances on Israel.

In the interview, Sheikh Mohammed warned that an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities could severely contaminate the Gulf's water supply, affecting countries like Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait. He emphasized that such an event would leave the Gulf with "no water, no fish, nothing... no life," urging for diplomatic solutions over military actions.

Cardoza-Moore expressed alarm over Carlson's platforming of these views, suggesting that his recent actions may be influenced by Qatari interests. She questioned whether Carlson has "sold his soul to the Muslim Brotherhood" and accused him of aligning with Qatar, a nation she described as "one of the world’s biggest sponsors of Islamist terrorism."

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani against backdrop of anti-Israel poster with a picture of Iranian missiles on a street in Tehran (illustration). (credit: Canva, Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters, REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool)

Tucker Carlson antisemtism?

Highlighting Qatar's financial ties, she noted, "For decades Qatar has been the biggest donor to American universities and K-12 education in our country—pushing anti-American and anti-Semitic content to our children." Cardoza-Moore called on Carlson to clarify his allegiances, stating, "We the People demand that Tucker Carlson stop bearing false witness and unveil his true allegiances."

She also drew parallels to the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim, referencing the biblical story where Haman sought to annihilate the Jewish people. Cardoza-Moore warned that contemporary threats, such as those from groups like Hamas, echo historical dangers, emphasizing, "No amount of Muslim Brotherhood cash can rewrite God’s Word or replace His Chosen People."

Cardoza-Moore has previously criticized Carlson for alleged antisemitic views. In February 2025, she stated, "Tucker Carlson’s antisemitism does not reflect the values of the Trump administration," accusing him of promoting a "fake-Christian form of Jew-hatred."

Tucker Carlson has not publicly responded to these allegations.