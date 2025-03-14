American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport, 178 people evacuated

An American Airlines plane with 178 people in it caught on fire at Denver International Airport's tarmac during the early hours of Friday morning, according to media reports.

Footage circulating on social media showed the passengers evacuating from the plane and climbing out onto its wing.

There have been no reports of any casualties from the incident.

BREAKING: An American Airlines plane carrying 178 people appeared to catch fire on the tarmac after making an emergency landing at Denver International Airport Thursday evening, forcing passengers to evacuate by climbing out onto the wing of the plane. https://t.co/gWlirSyILE pic.twitter.com/AOSU1iB24H — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2025

The plane was a Boeing 737-800 that diverted to Denver shortly after departing from Colorado, according to an ABC News report.

The report added that while the plane was taxiing to the gate, the engine caught fire. The passengers were subsequently evacuated from inside. Passengers evacuated onto wing of plane at Denver airport after it caught fire March 14, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

The plane's diversion

The plane was diverted while in the air after the "crew reported engine vibrations," the report said, citing the Federal Aviation Authority.

The plane was reportedly diverted about 20 minutes into the flight.

"We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority," American Airlines told ABC News.

This is a developing story.