Israel and Argentina mark 33 years since Buenos Aires embassy bombing

Israel and Argentina will commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the 1992 Israeli embassy bombing with a memorial event on Monday.

The attack in Buenos Aires killed 29 people, including three Israeli embassy personnel, six local embassy employees, and many Argentinean civilians. The Israeli Foreign Affairs ministry website said the civilians who were killed included elderly residents of a nearby nursing home and schoolchildren on a passing bus.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for the attack.

The embassy launched a campaign titled, "Every View Has a Story. Every Story Deserves to Be Told." The memorial event, which will take place on the site of the original embassy location, will pay tribute to those lost in the terror attack and aims to bring more of their stories to light.

"Through the eyes of survivors and families, we remember the tragedy and honor their stories. Each gaze holds a unique tale, filled with suffering, resilience, and hope. Today, more than three decades later, these gazes ask us not to forget," the embassy's promotional video said.

Argentina identifies terrorist responsible

In April 2024, a federal court in Argentina declared that Iran and Hezbollah were behind the attack, having "organized, planned, financed, and executed" the attack.

The court implicated a slew of former and current Iranian political and military figures, several of whom were under diplomatic immunity at the time.

They also pointed the finger at a number of Argentine officials for tampering with evidence and attempting to cover up the crime.

Six months after announcing Iranian and Hezbollah complicity, Defense Minister Patricia Bullrich identified the mastermind behind the attacks as Hussein Ahmad Karaki.

She named him as the head of Hezbollah operations in Latin America and responsible for multiple attacks historically and in recent years.

She named him as the head of Hezbollah operations in Latin America and responsible for multiple attacks historically and in recent years.