Connecticut man allegedly held captive for 20 years escapes by setting fire

A Connecticut man who was allegedly held captive by his stepmother for 20 years freed himself by setting a room on fire, CBS News reported Thursday.

The 32-year-old, described as emaciated and weighing only 68 pounds, was rescued after firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a house in Waterbury, Connecticut.

While being treated for smoke inhalation, the man admitted to intentionally starting the fire. He told authorities he had been held against his will since the age of 11, CBS reported

"I wanted my freedom," he said, according to police.

An investigation revealed that the victim "had been held in captivity for over 20 years, enduring prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect, and inhumane treatment," police stated. They added that he had not received medical or dental care during that time.

'Heartbreaking and unimaginable'

"The suffering this victim endured for over 20 years is both heartbreaking and unimaginable," said Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo in a statement quoted by CBS.

The man's stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, was charged with cruelty and kidnapping but has denied all allegations.

"Absolutely not true. (The man) was not locked in a room,” said Ioannis Kaloidis, Sullivan’s lawyer, according to court records.

“She did not restrain him in any way. She provided food, and she provided shelter, and she was blown away by these allegations. Absolutely not."

However, the prosecutor refuted these claims, stating, "He was, without exaggeration, akin to a survivor of Auschwitz's death camp."