Russia’s drone dominance influences Iran's proxies to attack Israel - analysis

Russia appears to be on the cusp of outperforming Ukraine in the use of drones. A recent article by BBC sheds light on the Ukrainian retreat from the battle of Kursk. Ukraine has held this pocket of Russian territory since August 2024.

It was one of the few bright spots of last year as Ukraine was hard-pressed by Russia, and its other offensives stalled. Now Russia has forced Ukrainians out of the Kursk area, and the Ukrainians told BBC that Russian drones played a major role.

The BBC article matters because it illustrates a drone learning curve that Moscow has pursued since the war began. Russia acquired Ukrainian Shahed kamikaze drones early in the war in 2022 and used them to target Ukrainian. These one-way attack drones were not a game changer.

However, Russia’s use of them showed how Iranian-backed groups would use the same drones against Israel after the Hamas attack on October 7.

That illustrates how what Russia is doing in Kursk may have ramifications for the Middle East. Reports at Conflict Armament Research revealed this month that the Houthis are working with hydrogen fuel cells to power drones.

What can we learn from the BBC report about the Kursk rout? First of all, it was basic military tactics that mauled Ukraine. The report says Ukraine sent around 12,000 soldiers, some of its best-trained, into the fight. Russia sent tens of thousands to cordon off the Ukrainian gains and then attempted to roll back the Ukrainians.

The report says that, in the end, Kyiv relied on one road to supply its salient. This is a classic challenge in military terms, and it appears that this road now resembles the Iraqi army’s retreat from Kuwait. Basically, Ukrainians have been fleeing at night and leaving behind equipment and vehicles.

“Russia had also sent its best drone units to the front and was using kamikaze and first-person-view (FPV) variants to ‘take fire control of the main logistics routes.’” The report said. “They included drones linked to operators by fiber-optic wires - which are impossible to jam with electronic counter-measures.”

In another part of the report, in which BBC spoke to Ukrainian soldiers who have been able to get out of the Kursk front via retreating, it appears that Russian FPV drones, or those using a first-person viewer flight mode, have been essential.

'We lost the advantage in drones'

"We used to have an advantage in drones. Now we do not," a Ukrainian soldier said. "He added that Russia had an advantage with more accurate air strikes and a greater number of troops." The soldier said, "We almost died several times. Drones are in the sky all the time."

How did Russia win the drone war in Kursk? It uses multiple drones, which the article characterizes as “drone swarms.” In fact, this simply means several drones are used at a time in areas, and they are used to monitor and strike. “Vehicles were often hunted by multiple drones,” the report says. Azerbaijan also used drones to successfully decimate Armenian forces vehicles in battles over Nagorno-Karabakh over the last years.

Another soldier said their car was targeted by drones. The single road was constantly being attacked by drones. “Drones around the clock. In one minute, you can see two to three drones. That's a lot," a soldier said. “Russia had also sent its best drone units to the front and was using kamikaze and first-person-view (FPV) variants to ‘take fire control of the main logistics routes,’” the report noted.

The use of fiber optics is important because many small quadcopter-type drones can be jammed these days. Drones can be jammed or shot down.

The rush to acquire drones and drone defenses is part of the current way militaries are changing in the Ukraine war and also in the Middle East.

This is similar to how tanks or aircraft are developed on the battlefield. The battle of Kursk has ramifications for other battlefields, and it’s worth examining what happened there so that hi-tech militaries, such as Israel’s, stay ahead of the game.

Hamas, for instance, used drones against Israel on October 7 to attack remote-controlled weapon station towers on the border. Russia was probably watching and learning. So was Iran.