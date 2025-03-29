Hind Rajab Foundation doxxes IDF soldier in Germany, demands legal investigation

The Hind Rajab Foundation filed a criminal complaint against a German-Israeli IDF soldier in Germany, the organization announced on Saturday.

The controversial organization alleged that the tank commander had been involved “in serious war crimes committed during Israel’s military assault on Gaza.” The tank commander is the second IDF personnel to be reported to German authorities by the organization this month.

Visual and testimonial evidence was reportedly submitted to German authorities, although the organization complained the country had failed to investigate the accusations.

The Hind Rajab Foundation, earlier this week, also filed an appeal with the Nepalese government, requesting they arrest and extradite an IDF soldier to Argentina, where a legal case is reportedly open against him. The Hind Rajab Foundation accuses an Israeli solider of 'war crimes.' Illustrative (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

About the Hind Rajab Foundation

The Belgium-based organization originally made headlines after it doxxed an Israeli soldier visiting Brazil, resulting in a legal case being opened and the soldier fleeing the country.

In November, the foundation requested the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants against approximately 1,000 IDF soldiers listed in a document filed to the court.

The Hind Rajab Foundation allegedly has strong ties to the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group. The group’s founder, Dyab Abou Jahjah, a Lebanese national with a history of Holocaust denial, homophobia, and support for terrorism, received training from Hezbollah in his early days, according to a Diaspora Affairs Ministry report in January.

The organization is also strongly tied to a Hezbollah-affiliated funding network, according to former senior officials in the Israeli defense establishment.

Michael Starr and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.