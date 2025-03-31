Plane crash in Minnesota kills all onboard

US Bank vice chair and chief administration officer Terry Dolan is believed to have been a passenger on the small plane that crashed into a house in a northern suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, the bank announced on Sunday, according to NBC News.

A bank spokesperson clarified that the small plane was registered to Dolan, NBC continued.

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway stated at a Saturday news conference that while it is unclear how many people were onboard the plane, there were no survivors.

The plane was a single-engine SOCATA TBM7, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. This plane model is able to carry six people.

The plane crashed into a home, causing a fire, Conway confirmed. The home was completely destroyed, CBS News added, with a neighboring home experiencing "minor damage to the siding and yard," CBS added, quoting the fire department. The Socata TMB-700 aircraft believed to have crashed in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota on Saturday. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

"A SOCATA TBM7 crashed in a residential area in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, around 12:20 p.m. local time on Saturday, March 29. The plane departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis. We do not yet know how many people were on board," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated on Saturday.

"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates," the FAA confirmed.

“The investigation is just getting started. We don’t have a lot of answers right now,” NTSB aviation accident investigator Tim Sorensen commented, according to CNN.

Investigators will examine “all other aspects that may have affected the operation, such as the weather, such as the background experience of the pilot, the status of the aircraft, maintenance of the aircraft,” Sorensen added.

Two people live inside the home, but only one was inside at the time, and they were able to escape to safety, Brooklyn Park authorities announced. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Political and local responses

Minnesota Governor and recent Democratic Party vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz posted on social media that he was closely monitoring the situation and was "grateful to the first responders answering the call."

My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park and we are monitoring the situation closely.Grateful to the first responders answering the call. https://t.co/D4mGfPIaD6 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 29, 2025

Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston thanked Walz for his support, CNN reported.

A neighbor, quoted by USA Today, told local CBS news affiliate WCCO-TV that her "whole house shook like I'd never seen" before they "ran and looked out the window and saw the billowing smoke."

Another neighbor told ABC-affiliate KSTP that she "can't imagine this happening to anybody."