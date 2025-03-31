'We are the men of Mohammed Deif': Israeli flag burned in Amsterdam protest

An Israeli flag was burned during a pre-Land Day anti-Israel rally in Amsterdam on Saturday, according to a video published on social media by Week for Palestine Netherlands.

A masked man wearing a keffiyeh and what appeared to be a military plate carrier raised a burning Israeli flag while other protesters chanted "long live Palestine."

People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) Amsterdam member Michael Vis claimed on X Sunday that during the flag burning the activists called "death to Israel."

"We are proud to resist," chanted protesters in a video posted by Amsterdam for Palestine, later also proclaiming that they "don't want Zionists here."

Praising Hamas

The protesters also broke the Ramadan fast in a joint Iftar meal before Eid al-Fitr.

Vis shared another video on X which ostensibly recorded participants in the meal chanting that they were "the men of [deceased Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades leader] Mohammed Deif."

Freedom Party Chairman Geert Wilders responded to Vis on X, stating Sunday that it was a disgrace that Israeli flags were being burned in the Dutch capital. Wilders lay the blame for such the feet of Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema.

They are burning flags in Amsterdam - the city of left wing mayor Halsema. What a disgrace. https://t.co/qBWBaXkPRj — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) March 30, 2025

Pro-Palestinian activists waved Palestinian and Lebanese flags marched through Amsterdam to commemorate Land Day, the March 30 Palestinian holiday commemorates 1976 land confiscations in Israel.

Further protests were held on Sunday itself, according to Monday social media posts by Nijmegen for Palestine. Activists demonstrated in front of ING and Rabobank, alleging that the banks were complicit in supposed Israeli crimes. The activists called for a boycott of the banks until they broke relations with the state of Israel.

"Viva viva intifada," chanted the Sunday protesters. "Intifada, Intifada."