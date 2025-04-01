Spanish Civil Guard begins operation against Hezbollah members in Spain

The Spanish Civil Guard has launched an operation against suspected Hezbollah members in Spain, according to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial on Tuesday, citing sources involved with the investigation.

The sources reported that some of the suspects are Lebanese citizens living in Spain.

The operation is being carried out by the Spanish army's intelligence service, while searches and arrests are being coordinated by the Prosecutor's Office and the National Court.

As noted by both El Confidencial and Europa Press, this is the second time the Civil Guard has cracked down on Hezbollah targets in Spain. People visit the burial site of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, on the outskirts of Beirut (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

Previous operation

In 2024, the Civil Guard dismantled a Hezbollah logistics group in Catalonia believed to be aiding in the construction of over 1,000 drones for Hezbollah. The group had purchased components from various Spanish and other European companies.

At the time, three people were arrested in Spain, in Barcelona and Badalona, ​​and another in Germany.

El Confidencial reported that the 2024 operation began when the Civil Guard identified the purchase of large quantities of materials suitable for the construction of kamikaze drones, also known as UAVs (Unmanned Air Vehicles).