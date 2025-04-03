Global leaders, including Israel, push back against Trump's tariff policy

Countries around the world comment on US President Donald Trump's executive order on Wednesday to impose tariffs on the global countries.

A 17% tariff was imposed on Israel. "We are working to understand the motivation behind this move," Dr. Ron Tomer, President of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, said in a statement on Wednesday night. "However, the claim that Israel imposes a 33% tariff on American goods is puzzling, and in that context, the US decision to impose 17% tariffs on Israeli goods remains unclear."

He further said that the move is troubling for Israeli exports and could result in job losses. "The president's decision to apply tariff policy to Israel could harm Israel's economic stability, deter foreign investment, and weaken the competitiveness of Israeli companies in the US market," he said.

Australia says US tariffs not 'act of a friend,' rules out reciprocal moves

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday the decision by Trump to impose tariffs was not "the act of a friend," but said his country would not place reciprocal tariffs against the US. US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, April 2, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

Trump said on Wednesday that he would impose a 10% baseline tariff on all imports and higher duties on some of his country's biggest trading partners, in a move that ratchets up a trade war that Trump kicked off on his return to the White House.

Italian PM says US tariffs are 'wrong,' wants to avoid trade war

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, seen as close to Trump, said on Wednesday that tariffs introduced by his administration were "wrong" and would not benefit the US.

"We will do everything we can to work towards an agreement with the United States, with the goal of avoiding a trade war that would inevitably weaken the West in favor of other global players," she said in a statement on Facebook.

"In any case, as always, we will act in the interest of Italy and its economy, also engaging with other European partners," she added.

Canada will impose counter measures

Canada will fight Trump's tariffs with countermeasures, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

"It's essential to act with purpose and with force, and that's what we will do," he told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting to discuss Canada's response. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Brazil Congress passes trade retaliation bill

Brazil's Congress approved on Wednesday a bill that sets legal terms for the Latin America's largest economy to react to trade barriers and tariffs imposed by other nations or economic blocs, amid US tariffs announcements.

The Brazilian government said it is evaluating all the possible actions in response to the US' decision to impose 10% tariffs on imports from Latin America's largest economy.

"The Brazilian government is evaluating all possible actions to ensure reciprocity in bilateral trade, including resorting to the World Trade Organization, in defense of legitimate national interests," it said in a statement, adding that it remains open to dialogue and believes US claims the tariffs are reciprocal do not "reflect reality."

South Korea orders emergency measures

South Korea's acting President ordered emergency support measures for businesses that will be impacted by US tariffs, including automobiles, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

At a meeting with the finance minister and other top officials, Acting President Han Duck-soo asked the industry minister to actively negotiate with Washington to minimize the impact of US reciprocal tariffs, according to the ministry.

Costa Rica will engage US

The Costa Rican government said on Wednesday it will engage in dialog with US authorities to seek better access conditions for Costa Rican products, after Donald Trump announced 10% tariffs on the Central American country.

The United States is Costa Rica's top trading partner.

"We will engage in dialog with US authorities to seek the best access conditions for Costa Rican products," the foreign trade ministry's communications office told Reuters.