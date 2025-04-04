London mayor accused of spreading 'Hamas propaganda' in Ramadan message

London Mayor Sadiq Khan shared “Hamas propaganda” in his Ramadan statement, the Israeli embassy in London and ambassador accused earlier this week.

Khan claimed in a video on Sunday that Israel has killed “more than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as a result of Israel’s ongoing military campaign, including more than 15,000 children.”

The statistics provided appear to be based on disputed figures published by the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, I’d like to send my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Eid in London and around the world. pic.twitter.com/B50Jijx4Ie — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) March 29, 2025

Hamas acknowledged earlier this week, in contrast to previous figured provided, that 72% of the casualties in the war have been fighting-aged men, US-based non-profit organisation Honest Reporting told The Telegraph based on an analysis of Hamas’s March 2025 casualty update.

The terror group also does not distinguish in its figures the deaths of combatants.

“These betrayals of humanity should weigh heavily on our collective conscience. But I’m proud that, while the international community has chosen to avert its gaze, Londoners have not,” the mayor said.

Khan’s comments drew criticism from Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, who wrote on X/Twitter: “I was extremely disturbed listening to @SadiqKhan’s remarks in a video he released at the start of Eid celebrations. His comments on the casualties from the ongoing war in Israel as ‘betrayals of humanity’ seem a shocking misrepresentation.

“His further comments that ‘the international community has chosen to avert its gaze’ were also absurd. If that were the case, then perhaps it should look towards Hamas and the atrocities they have committed.”

I was extremely disturbed listening to @SadiqKhan’s remarks in a video he released at the start of Eid celebrations. His comments on the casualties from the ongoing war in Israel as “betrayals of humanity” seem a shocking misrepresentation.His further comments that “the… https://t.co/SsgzrmCaTc — Tzipi Hotovely (@TzipiHotovely) April 3, 2025

The embassy told The Times in response, “The war is a result of the brutal and horrific attack by Hamas, a proscribed terror organization in the UK, which was imposed on Israel on October 7, 2023.

“It is alarming that throughout the message, there is no mention of Hamas or any condemnation of terrorism and a call for the release of 59 hostages that are being held in horrific and inhumane conditions.”

The embassy added that “Hamas terrorists murdered people of all faiths and none, with impunity” on October 7, killing more than 20 Muslim Israelis and kidnapping six others - and commented on Hamas’s abuse and torture of Palestinians, an issue unmentioned by Khan.

“The values that Mr Khan speaks of must not be applied selectively,” an embassy spokesman added.

A spokesman for Khan responded, “The mayor has repeatedly conveyed his outrage at attacks by Hamas on Israel and has strongly condemned these acts of terrorism. He is deeply saddened by the loss of all lives and continues to support calls for a permanent ceasefire.”

This is not the first time that the London mayor’s comments on Gaza landed in hot water. Khan previously issued an apology to the UK Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis after he implied the rabbi was Islamophobic following a disagreement on calls for a Gaza ceasefire.