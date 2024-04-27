London mayor apologizes to UK chief rabbi for Islamophobia accusations over Gaza ceasefire row

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has apologized to UK Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis after he implied the rabbi was islamophobic following a disagreement on calls for a Gaza ceasefire, the Jewish Chronicle reported on Friday.

Khan claimed that the chief rabbi was motivated by islamophobia when the rabbi criticized the mayor’s call for an immediate ceasefire. Sir Ephraim his call was “irresponsible”, and was “a stepping stone to yet more Hamas brutality,” according to the JC.

According to a statement from the mayor, "I have been in contact with the Chief Rabbi to apologise for my comments, which I deeply regret. He has, along with other Jewish leaders, been a friend to me, and we have worked hard together to unite our city and celebrate our diversity.

"At times it is clear to me, and others, that as a mayor of London of Islamic faith, I am held to a different standard and that can be frustrating - particularly during a divisive election campaign. But, it wasn’t fair of me to have leveled that frustration at the Chief Rabbi. I am sorry for any hurt this has caused and will continue working with Jewish leaders to build a safer London for everyone.” London's newly elected mayor Sadiq Khan stands with holocaust survivor Ben Helfgott (2nd R), Britain's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (R), and Israel's ambassador to Britain Mark Regev (2nd L) at a holocaust commemoration ceremony held at a rugby stadium in north London, May 8, 2016. (credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

What were the comments made?

The mayor’s accusations against the chief rabbi were made during an interview with former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, a vocal critic of Israel.

Khan later posted on X “The Chief Rabbi, along with other Jewish leaders, has been a friend to me, and we have worked hard together to unite our city and celebrate our diversity. I have been in contact with the Chief Rabbi to apologise for my comments.”