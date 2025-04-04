Dyke March Committee bans Zionists from attending march

The NYC Dyke March Planning Committee has stated that zionists are not welcome to attend the march, in a recent update on the organizations Instagram page.

The event's organizers have placed those who identify as both Jewish and LGBTQ+ in a difficult position, forcing them to choose between two integral aspects of their identity.

“You cannot exclude the majority of Jews and call yourself inclusive,” said the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in a post on X/Twitter. The ADL asserted that the committee “essentially equates Zionism with racism” in its latest statement.

The organization said that it is “proud to stand against ethnic cleansing, violence, and dehumanization.” It stated that it chose this theme because of the “violence faced by millions of persons across this world” and what the LGBTQ+ community has “experienced” this year.

The Dyke March Committee stated that it intends to dedicate its fundraising efforts to victims of genocide and fight for people’s humanity around the world.

Pride without inclusivity

The organization also stated that it intends to continue “celebrating dyke identity in all its forms, fostering community and demanding visibility.” On its website, the NYC Dyke March says that anyone is welcome to join, regardless of their religious identity, despite Zionism being a fundamental part of Judaism for many Jews.

After a detrimental drop in active committee members from 100 last year down to five this year, the committee put out a statement detailing that they intended to make major changes, one of which included “leaving behind the performative politics.”

However, in its latest statement, the committee reaffirmed its commitment to anti-zionism, among other goals. Also, it explained that they understand if there are members of the community who will choose not to participate in the committee or march as a result.

The organization stated that several former committee members had reached out to encourage the committee to be more explicit about its anti-zionist position.

The theme of the march is ‘Dykes against Genocide.’ This is the same theme as last year’s march, which similarly sparked controversy. The committee posted a statement, which was subsequently deleted within an hour, claiming that Jewish LGBTQ+ members were welcome to attend as the organization is committed to standing against antisemitism and condemning the “senseless loss of life” on October 7.

However, the committee then published a post hours later, stating that the previous post had been a mistake and did not reflect the official position of the organization, which “unapologetically stands in support of Palestinian liberation.”

The march is set to take place on June 28 in Bryant Park. Each year, thousands of people from the LGBTQ+ community attend the march, which has been a tradition since 1993. The organization emphasizes that “it is a march, not a parade.”

The Dyke March Committee has no legal status or formal authority and claims that its purpose is purely logistics for the annual march.