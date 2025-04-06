Tanking stocks, global recession risk: What do you need to know about Trump's tariffs? - explainer

Global markets took a nosedive in the days following US President Donald Trump's Wednesday announcement of a 10% baseline tariff on all trade partners with additional duties for many countries, including 17% tariffs on Israeli goods.

Theories circulated online, with some alleging that Trump was purposely tanking markets and others saying that he was making a shocking negotiation manoeuvre and would soon tone down the policy.

Analysis, predictions, and opinions surrounding the new policy abound, so what are some things you should know about the new policy, its impact on global markets, and how it will affect Israel:

Stocks continue to fall since announcement

Stocks jumped off a cliff following Trump's tariffs announcement and only fell further over subsequent days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite, posted their largest two-day declines since the emerging coronavirus caused global panic during US President Donald Trump's first term. For Thursday and Friday, the Dow was down 9.3%, the S&P 500 10.5%, and the Nasdaq 11.4%.

Some USD 5 trillion in stock market value was wiped out for S&P 500 companies by Friday's close, which is a record two-day decline.

On Saturday, J.P.Morgan ratcheted up its odds for a US and global recession to 60%, as brokerages scrambled to revise their forecast models with tariff distress threatening to sap business confidence and slow down global growth. This is up from 40% previously.

Stock exchanges around the world, including the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), were also shaken by the move, and many leading TAE indexes opened down on Sunday. US PRESIDENT Donald Trump holds a signed executive order on tariffs on aluminum imports, in the Oval Office of the White House. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Global recession, inflation fears abound

Trump's tariffs bring with them a real risk of global recession and increased inflation. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called the tariffs larger than expected on Friday and said they would lead to slower growth and higher inflation.

"We face a highly uncertain outlook with elevated risks of both higher unemployment and higher inflation," he also said.

Tariffs will hit Israeli goods

The tariffs could have a significant impact on Israel, as a US recession could raise the risk for recession around the world, including in Israel.

Even if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu manages to convince Trump to lower tariffs on Israeli goods or to cancel them, Israel will be impacted by tariffs on other countries as they slow growth and raise inflation in the US.

Over half of Israel exports to the US are of services, which should not be impacted by the new policy, and other key Israeli sectors should be exempt. Regardless, the policy can be devastating to Israel's economy through its impact on the US, regardless of how large the direct impacts on Israel's exports are.

Israel's economy has been battered by 18 months of war. The country's return to fighting in Gaza and to advancing legislation related to the contentious judicial reform only mean that Israel's position is all the more precarious as the global shockwaves of Trump's new policy begin to roll out. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)

Trump's agenda behind the tariffs

Theories online abound that Trump is causing the crash in order to "push cash into treasuries," which would force a fed rate cut, according to a TikTok video shared by the US president on his Truth Social account.

Israeli economist Itamar Caspi reacted to this type of take on Twitter, saying that he has seen people say that "everything that happened is actually good because long-term yields are dropping, the fed will lower interest rates, and that will help deal with the national debt and benefit the stock market."

This take, he added, is "kind of like having a dirty car and instead of taking it to a car wash, you set it on fire and then celebrate when the firefighters come to wash it off."