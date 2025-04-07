Three more perish of same rare disease that killed wife of Gene Hackman

Betsy Arakawa was found dead alongside her husband, Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, and their dog in their Santa Fe home in February. Since Arakawa was discovered, three people in California have perished from the same rare disease that took her life, according to multiple international media reports.

Hackman was in an advanced state of Alzheimer's and died of heart disease and other factors likely days after his wife, Arakawa, died of a rare virus spread by mice, Hantavirus, according to autopsy results.

All three of the new deaths occurred in the small, remote town of Mammoth Lakes. Two of the victims are believed to have contracted the disease while cleaning up rodent waste, while the third is suspected to have contracted it while living in an infested home, according to Mono County Public Health authorities.

“The occurrence of three cases in a short period has me worried,” said Dr. Tom Boo, Mono County Public Health Officer. Reporters gather outside the entrance to the gated community where actor Gene Hackman was found dead on Wednesday with his wife and dog, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., February 27, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW HAY)

Los Angeles was deemed the second most rat-infested city in the US in 2024, according to a report by pest control company Orkin - placing it above New York City and below Chicago.

Part of the explosion in pests is thought to be partly down to the Poison-Free Wildlife Act, which was passed in California last year, according to Newsweek.

What is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a rare disease in the US, with most cases concentrated in the western states of New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. In northern New Mexico the virus is predominantly spread by droppings and urine of deer mice.

The virus is often transmitted through the air when people sweep out sheds or clean closets where mice have been living. It begins with flu-like symptoms and can lead to heart and lung failure, with around 38% to 50% of cases resulting in death.

New Mexico has experienced between one and seven cases annually in recent years, according to health data.

State health inspectors found no particular sign of rodents inside Hackman's home but did detect rodent activity in structures outside the house, State Veterinarian Erin Phipps told reporters.