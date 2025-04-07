French police arrest trio suspected of ISIS-inspired suicide plot

French police arrested three men aged 19-24 on suspicion that they wished to carry out a suicide attack inspired by the 2015 attack at the Bataclan concert hall, Le Parisien reported on Sunday.

The three, originally from Lille and Dunkirk in the North of France, were looking to conduct an attack in the name of ISIS to whom one of the suspects, Morad M., had pledge allegiance.

The named suspect had shared posts with extreme rhetoric on Snapchat, calling to "drain in blood all the unbelievers."

The trio had begun making a suicide belt and were looking into making Acetone peroxide online.

Targeting the Jewish community

The three wanted to target a site belonging to the Jewish community, various public spaces, a restaurant, and a night club.

The three were apprehended by police. Two of them were placed under detention while the other was placed under judicial supervision for not having denounced the crime.