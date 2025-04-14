TV Abraham: A platform for U.S.-led diplomacy and regional prosperity

TV Abraham and AJC join forces to advance Abraham Accords diplomacy through dialogue, strategic vision, and U.S.-led engagement in the Middle East.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 14, 2025 16:06
THEN-US PRESIDENT Donald Trump stands alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of the UAE (right) and Bahrain at the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House in 2020. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
TV Abraham, a dynamic new platform launched by Ahmed Charai—CEO of the World Herald Tribune and publisher of the Jerusalem Strategic Tribune—is positioning itself at the intersection of media, diplomacy, and strategic vision in the Middle East. With a mission rooted in fostering dialogue and building trust among former adversaries, the initiative is closely aligned with the spirit of the Abraham Accords and the pursuit of regional prosperity under American leadership.

A key element of this vision is the partnership between TV Abraham and the American Jewish Committee (AJC), one of the most respected and influential Jewish advocacy organizations in the United States. Through this collaboration, TV Abraham gains a reliable voice in regional diplomacy, while AJC enhances its global mission to promote democratic values, interfaith understanding, and strong U.S. engagement in the Middle East.

The partnership comes to life in a flagship podcast series hosted by Jason Isaacson, AJC’s Chief Policy and Political Affairs Officer. Isaacson, a veteran of U.S. foreign policy circles, provides a depth of experience and credibility that connects Washington, Jerusalem, and Arab capitals. His conversations reflect the nuanced diplomacy necessary to transition from symbolic agreements to substantive progress.

In the inaugural episode, Isaacson interviewed AJC CEO Ted Deutch, who emphasized the transformative potential of the Abraham Accords. Deutch noted that peace and normalization should be paired with economic cooperation, regional connectivity, and ongoing efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He portrayed AJC as a bridge-builder—connecting American leadership with regional aspirations for stability and opportunity.

Through thoughtful dialogue and strategic storytelling, the podcast strengthens the broader mission of TV Abraham: to inspire a new era of diplomacy, grounded in American values and oriented toward peace and shared prosperity across the Middle East.

This article was written in collaboration with TV Abraham.



