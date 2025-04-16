Cynthia Nixon wraps herself in Palestinian flag

Cynthia Nixon wrapped herself in a shirt that looks like a Palestinian flag on the promo for the new season of And Just Like That..., the Max show, which is coming up in May.

Nixon, who has been in the forefront of virtue-signaling celebrities claiming to advocate for Palestinians while downplaying Hamas’s attacks on Jews and ignoring their murders and torture of their Palestinian opponents, appears in the just-released trailer for the third season of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, wearing a blouse that features a red triangle next to the black, white and green of the Palestinian flag, as well as a red tie.

“What’s in store for season three?” Nixon, who plays Miranda, asks early in the trailer, while dressed in this shirt. In the rest of the clip, she’s wearing fashionable clothes with no political connotation as the trailer teases various romantic and parenting plotlines, including Miranda’s identity as a woman attracted to women and those who are non-binary.

At one point, Rose/Rocky (Alexa Swinton), the non-binary daughter of Charlotte (Kristen Davis), says, “Mom, believe women.”

The remark seems to refer to a crush that her sister Lily has on a ballet dancer. Still, the line was popularized by the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment movement that the left has embraced in every case where there have been allegations of rape, except for Israeli women who were sexually assaulted on October 7.

Nixon's political statements

Nixon has been trolled for her political statements about the war between Israel and Hamas, with critics noting that although she is a lesbian, she has never said a word about Hamas’s persecution of the LGBTQ+ community in Gaza.

People have poked fun at her for calling herself “a mother of Jewish children whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors,” as if this lessens the absurdity of her political activism, which has included a public two-day hunger strike, which was intended to alleviate hunger in Gaza. During her public statements, she didn’t address the fact that, according to news reports, Hamas confiscates much of the food aid and then sells it at a high price.

She has protested outside the White House and has made such dubious claims as, “Israel has killed more civilians in seven weeks than were killed during 20 years of war in Afghanistan.” She also expressed support for accusations of Israel committing genocide in the case that was prosecuted in the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Nixon has been ribbed online for her Palestinian flag shirt, with one X user mentioning her unsuccessful run for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York in 2018, saying, “Snicker. Maybe she could become the governor of Gaza.” Nicole Lampert tweeted, “Of course Cynthia Nixon would now bring her ignorant pro-Palestine obsession into the promotion of Just Like That.”

Alan R. Levy tweeted, “The absurdity is jaw-dropping. Cynthia Nixon and her wife would be tossed off a building within 24 hours of stepping into Gaza.”

In 2016, Nixon had no problem giving an interview to the Jerusalem Post about her movie, A Quiet Passion, in which she played Emily Dickinson, and she did not mention politics.

Sarah Jessica Parker, the star of And Just Like That, visited Israel in 2019 with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their children.