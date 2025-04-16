Trump administration proposes cutting UN peacekeeping funds over effectiveness concerns

The administration of US President Donald Trump is proposing to end funding for United Nations peacekeeping missions, citing recent failures in operations across Africa and the Middle East, including in Mali, Lebanon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

The plan, outlined in a budget memo known as the “Passback,” is part of a broader effort by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to dramatically reduce the State Department’s budget in the next fiscal year, which begins October 1.

The United States is the largest financial contributor to the UN, responsible for 22% of the core regular budget and 27% of the peacekeeping budget. These contributions are mandatory. But the OMB is now recommending zero funding for the Contributions for International Peacekeeping Activities account.

According to the memo, this is due to “recent failures in peacekeeping” and what it described as the “disproportionately high” financial burden placed on the US.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters there is “no final plan, final budget,” as the process is ongoing and Congress has yet to approve any cuts. During President Trump’s first term, similar reductions were proposed but largely rejected by lawmakers. US PRESIDENT-ELECT Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute gala in November 2024 at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

In addition to defunding peacekeeping, the memo proposes a new $2.1 billion America First Opportunities Fund to support targeted foreign aid programs. The administration suggested that, if necessary, future UN contributions could come from this fund.

The United Nations, which is already facing a liquidity crisis, did not comment on the leaked proposal. The US currently owes nearly $2.7 billion in outstanding payments to the UN’s regular and peacekeeping budgets.