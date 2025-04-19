Healing through hospitality: A look at the tourism revolution in El Salvador

El Salvador, the small Central American nation, has dramatically transformed in recent years. Once considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world, it is now one of the safest and most inspiring destinations in Latin America.

As part of an aggressive crackdown on crime, tens of thousands of gang members were arrested in sweeping security operations.

Simultaneously, the government invested over a billion dollars in large-scale projects to attract investors and develop a cutting-edge tourism industry.

Initiatives such as Surf City and Bitcoin City are positioning the country as a global tourism hub in an era of innovation and industrialized travel. However, beyond this economic race, El Salvador continues to carry the weight of its diaspora: approximately 40% of Salvadorans live outside the country, primarily in the United States, and remittances from abroad make up nearly a third of the nation’s GDP.

The official currency is the US dollar, underscoring the country’s deep reliance on the American economy and its strong ties to the Salvadoran community worldwide. PALO VERDE Sustainable Hotel – El Zonte Palo Verde blends eco-luxury with social impact in El Salvador. (credit: NOAM BEDEIN)

Across the country, admiration for Israel is evident: Stars of David, Israeli flags, and signs reading “Shalom” can be found on every corner, and a street named Jerusalem in the capital, San Salvador, stands as a testament to the deep cultural bond between the two nations.

Furthermore, despite its small size, El Salvador is home to one of the largest evangelical Christian communities in Central America, adding another layer to its cultural and religious identity.

One of the most striking aspects of El Salvador’s transformation is the stance taken by its president, Nayib Bukele, who has Palestinian ancestry. In the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas mega-attacks on Israel, Bukele made a decisive choice, aligning El Salvador with Israel and strongly condemning Hamas.

He denounced the brutality of the attacks and rejected any justification for terrorism, emphasizing that there is no moral equivalence between defending one’s people and targeting civilians.

His public statements reinforced El Salvador’s long-standing friendship with Israel, further solidifying the unique connection between the two nations.

Beyond the improved security and industrialized tourism boom, we are witnessing the rise of a new tourism model – regenerative and restorative tourism. This approach embraces a deep connection to local communities, environmental conservation, and sustainability values.

In Israel, where ongoing conflict and trauma have left deep scars, the knowledge and field experience gained from restorative tourism have become invaluable tools for emotional and societal healing, offering hope for personal and communal recovery.

A journey home – Kimmy’s story

My introduction to regenerative tourism began at the ROI Summit in Jerusalem, where I met Kimberly Ariella Duenas, known as Kimmy. She shared her dream of returning to El Salvador to help develop its ecotourism industry, a vision deeply personal to her.

Her father, Solomon Duenas, fled El Salvador’s civil war to the US but later returned, inviting Kimmy on a journey to reconnect with her homeland. Her commitment shines through in projects ranging from a sustainable cacao farm to co-founding Flow House with her partner Gastón Sobillaga, a guesthouse that has quickly become a hub for renewal and cultural exchange.

By Hanukkah 2025, exactly one year after its opening, Flow House had established itself as a beacon of regenerative tourism. Built in 2023, the guesthouse blends modern comfort with Salvadoran traditions. Nearly all its furniture and decor are handcrafted from local materials, reflecting a steadfast commitment to sustainability.

With both shared and private accommodations, Flow House caters to digital nomads, surfers, and travelers seeking meaningful experiences. Its deep community involvement – where every service, from cleaning to carpentry, is handled by local workers – strengthens the local economy and fosters authentic connections.

Flow House isn’t just a place to stay; it’s a model for responsible, community-centered tourism.

From coffee wars to ecological renewal

During our stay at Flow House, we were introduced to a remarkable story of social transformation through local coffee farms. El Salvador’s history is intertwined with coffee. By the late 19th century, coffee accounted for nearly 95% of the country’s revenues.

However, the wealth it generated remained concentrated in the hands of just 2% of the population, leading to social inequalities and, ultimately, the gang violence that plagued the nation for decades.

Today, in stark contrast to this turbulent past, we visited a family-owned coffee farm practicing agroforestry within a pristine cloud forest. The farm serves as a model of sustainability and ethics, offering workers fair wages that exceed the country’s $326 monthly average salary.

Their commitment to traditional, non-industrial methods ensures that every step, from hand-picking the coffee beans to preparing them for sale, is done with meticulous care.

“When you pick coffee by hand,” José, one of the farm owners, explained, “you’re not just collecting beans; you’re part of a living chain.”

Walking through the cloud forest, surrounded by lush coffee shrubs, we experienced the meditative and healing nature of the harvest process.

The connection to the land, the rich aroma of freshly picked beans, and the farmers’ personal stories served as a powerful reminder that tourism can be a vehicle for both environmental and social healing. PALO VERDE Sustainable Hotel – El Zonte Palo Verde blends eco-luxury with social impact in El Salvador. (credit: NOAM BEDEIN)

Palo Verde Sustainable Hotel: Responsible luxury in El Zonte

From Flow House, we traveled to El Zonte, a coastal town known for its black-sand beaches and powerful waves. There, we discovered the Palo Verde Sustainable Hotel, a prime example of how high-quality hospitality can be harmoniously combined with environmental and social responsibility.

After leading two healing and yoga retreats focused on women’s empowerment at the property, Kimmy introduced us to the hotel’s manager, Camilo Menéndez. The collaboration between Kimmy and Camilo reflects their shared vision of creating transformative experiences that blend nature, healing, and community.

Camilo, raised with strong environmental values, worked with his family to establish the hotel over a decade ago, when the country was still engulfed in chaos. His sister, a biologist, played a key role in designing the hotel’s sustainable tourism model, which has since gained local, national, and international recognition.

The hotel’s restaurant, Nan Tal, provided one of the most remarkable dining experiences I’ve ever had. Sourcing ingredients from local markets, the restaurant fuses traditional Salvadoran cuisine with modern international presentation, ensuring that every dish is served with respect for the land, indigenous identity, and community values.

Beyond offering a high-quality hospitality stay, the hotel also provides training programs for local residents, focusing on surfing. In a country branded as a surfer’s paradise, most surf lessons cater exclusively to international visitors who can afford them.

Palo Verde is working to change this by making surfing accessible to locals, rekindling the community’s connection to this central aspect of the nation’s tourism industry.

The seamless fusion of sustainability, exceptional cuisine, community engagement, and social responsibility makes Palo Verde a groundbreaking model, demonstrating how high-quality hospitality can create a positive impact for visitors and local communities alike. IN SAN Salvador, a powerful encounter with members of the Jewish convert community of Shavei Israel, who welcomed us into their homes with warmth and pride. (credit: NOAM BEDEIN)

Casa 1800: History, culture, and magical landscapes

Casa 1800, a hotel chain founded 20 years ago by the Moreno family, is built on the belief that cultural tourism can drive change and restore local communities even in difficult times. Every hotel is designed to preserve Salvadoran heritage and empower locals, with most employees being local residents who have received professional training, regardless of their formal education.

During our stay at Cerro Verde, one of the chain’s properties, a magical sunrise over the volcanoes, accompanied by the calls of toucans and a breathtaking landscape, sparked a profound spiritual awakening.

Our journey with Casa 1800 continued in the town of Suchitoto, where the cultural and artistic richness of El Salvador unfolded along the shores of Lake Suchitlán, a former reservoir now part of a national park.

There, we witnessed migrating waterfowl, admired a stunning colonial church just a seven-minute walk away, and immersed ourselves in a vibrant market scene that transported us to another era.

Casa 1800 is more than a hotel chain; it is a platform for community empowerment and cultural preservation, embodying the Moreno family’s vision of connecting local visitors with international travelers and serving as a true bridge to the soul of El Salvador.

The road to healing begins with connection

Our journey through El Salvador revealed that regenerative and restorative tourism is much more than an economic tool. It is a powerful instrument for healing and communal recovery.

Whether in a nation that has redefined itself as a symbol of responsible tourism, or in Israel, where trauma and conflict persist, there is always an opportunity to find hope and healing through a deep connection to nature, culture, and community. Join this journey and be part of a global movement connecting communities and creating real change in the world.

In a future filled with hope, inspiration, and new possibilities, every small step is part of a greater revolution for healing and renewal. 