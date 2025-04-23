Iran and Tajikistan sign agreement to enhance security cooperation

Iran and Tajikistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance security cooperation between the two countries, Iranian state media reported on January 23.

This is important because it comes in the context of Iran increasing its ties to Central Asian countries. Iran has been doing more outreach to Tajikistan for the last half decade.

The relationship between Iran and Tajikistan

In May 2022 Iran opened a drone factory in Tajikistan. Iran has also been exporting drones to Russia. According to a report at the American Enterprise Institute Iran had asked Tajikistan not to use its drones in a dispute with Kyrgyzstan. That report said Iran had used Ababil-2 type drones in the past.

The Diplomat reported in late 2022 that Tajikistan-made drones were not being used in Ukraine. This is in contrast to the Iranian-made Shahed 136 drones that were used by Russia. Russia has increasingly used Iranian drones against Ukraine. It is not clear if all of them are made in Iran today or in Russia.

The new agreement with Tajikistan comes after Iran and Russia also signed a strategic agreement. This is how Iran hedges in its current posture. The country has re-oriented itself toward the east, increasing deals and ties with China, Russia, and other countries. Map of Tajikistan showing the capital, Dushanbe (credit: CIA Factbook/Wikipedia)

According to Iranian state media, the new agreement with Tajikistan “focuses on key areas such as combating organized terrorism, human trafficking, and smuggling of nationals.”

The report notes that Iranian “Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and his Tajik counterpart, Rahimzoda Ramazon Hamro, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance security cooperation between the two countries.”

Momeni expressed optimism that the implementation of the MoU would strengthen security in Iran and Tajikistan."

Momeni expressed optimism that the implementation of the MoU would strengthen security in Iran and Tajikistan.” It also says that “he also said that addressing issues like terrorism, narcotics, and organized crime—classified as regional and cross-border challenges—could serve as a foundation for closer bilateral cooperation.”