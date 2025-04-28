Pakistan an ‘antisemitism factory,’ Indian researcher reveals amid tensions - interview

"Israelis must understand," says researcher Ratnadeep Chakraborty in an exclusive interview with Maariv, "that Pakistan is not just an antisemitic state — it is a factory exporting antisemitism to the entire world. This is a strategic threat that Israel cannot afford to keep ignoring."

His sharp remarks follow the publication of a new report from Tel Aviv University regarding global antisemitism in 2024. Chakraborty authored the chapter on Pakistan, where he details the depth of the country’s dissemination of Jew-hatred.

For context: Pakistan is a Muslim nuclear state with almost no active Jewish community. Nevertheless, according to Chakraborty, it has managed to become one of the primary sources of global antisemitism — primarily through the propagation of hate via its education system, media, religious institutions, and political bodies.

This takes on an even greater significance amid the rising security tensions in South Asia: The deadly attack in Pahalgam Valley, where 26 Indian civilians — mostly tourists — were murdered, ignited a new round of mutual threats between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed states.

Ratnadeep Chakraborty: Pakistan — a Global Exporter of Antisemitism (credit: Maariv Online) Given the "Hamas-style" nature of the attack, it is impossible to ignore the connection between the glorification of terror and the spread of antisemitism.

'In Pakistan, antisemitism is official government policy'

Ratnadeep Chakraborty knows what he’s talking about.

Let me give you one more example of how deep the link is between Hamas and Pakistani jihadist groups.As @TPASarah revealed, on September 19, 2023, during the final fatwa planning meeting for the October 7 attack in Kandahar, Masood Azhar Alvi from Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammed was… pic.twitter.com/7OVl80aWtd — Ratnadeep Chakraborty (@ratnadeeep_) April 26, 2025

He is also completing his PhD at Tel Aviv University, focusing on antisemitism within jihadist groups.

"Pakistan is a textbook case of 'antisemitism without Jews,'" Chakraborty explains. "It is a country with perhaps a few dozen Jews — yet antisemitism there is alive, breathing, and passed on to every new generation."

In the report, Chakraborty shows how hatred of Jews is deeply rooted in Pakistan’s educational system, media, mosques, parliament, and military.

Worse still, Chakraborty notes, the state provides official support for Hamas. "Even as recently as February, Hamas leaders shared the stage with leaders from Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Pakistani terror group responsible for the horrific 2008 Chabad House massacre in Mumbai," Chakraborty points out. "When Pakistan embraces Hamas — while even many Arab states distance themselves — that speaks volumes."

Exporting hate, exporting terror

Why should the average Israeli care? Chakraborty explains simply: "Pakistan has 9 million citizens living abroad. These are people who were raised on antisemitic educational foundations. They carry this hatred with them to Europe, America, and the Middle East — and sometimes act on it."

He cited examples: "We’ve seen Pakistanis arrested in Canada and Greece for planning attacks against Jews. In Brooklyn, a Pakistani man was caught plotting an attack against a Jewish center. This is not random. This is the direct export of hatred from Pakistan."

And the threat is not limited to the diaspora: "Pakistan is the only Muslim state with nuclear weapons. While it may not target Israel directly, its nuclear arsenal underpins a mythology of 'defending Islam' that promotes global hate ideologies," he warns.

With nuclear power, Pakistan feels emboldened to act in ways it otherwise might not.

Chakraborty also references a recent report by former CIA senior official Sarah Adams, linking Pakistan’s support to Hamas’s October 7 attack.

From Kashmir to Gaza: the target changes, the terror style remains

The Pahalgam Valley attack sparked renewed tensions between India and Pakistan, rekindling years of accumulated powder-keg hostility. "This attack," says Chakraborty, "was inspired by Hamas — attackers wearing body cams, shooting civilians at point-blank range, selecting victims based on religion. It’s chillingly similar to the October 7 atrocities."

India did not stand idly by: It suspended the critical Indus Waters Treaty — a move that could dry up large parts of Pakistan, which relies on 80% of these water sources.

India also expelled Pakistani diplomats, closed major border crossings, and deployed an aircraft carrier to the Gulf.

In response, Pakistan took dramatic steps: closing its airspace to Indian flights, freezing trade with India, and accusing New Delhi of a "declaration of war."

Perhaps most seriously, Pakistan suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement, which had defined the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir for decades. "The border technically still exists, with heavy military deployments," explains Chakraborty, "but legally, Pakistan no longer recognizes it."

The situation is deteriorating. Even after suspending agreements, heavy shelling between India and Pakistan has become routine, with Kashmir once again appearing as a flashpoint for global escalation. "It’s an extremely fragile situation that could escalate rapidly," Chakraborty warns. "Both countries are nuclear powers. If a full-scale war breaks out, the whole world will be affected. This isn’t a regional issue — it’s a real global danger."

What should Israel do?

Supporters of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), protest against the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty by India, in Karachi, Pakistan April 24, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO) When asked what Israel should do regarding the growing threat from Pakistan, Chakraborty is unequivocal:"Israel must expose Pakistani antisemitism in every international forum — at the UN, at the Human Rights Council, and everywhere else. Israel has the documentation. It has the information. What’s lacking is the will to act."

US support of Pakistan

He stresses that mere condemnations are not enough: Israel must pressure strategic allies, especially the United States, to condition economic aid to Pakistan — including IMF funds — on reforms in Pakistan’s educational system.

"Without such pressure, antisemitism will remain embedded in Pakistan’s DNA."

Chakraborty highlights the absurdity of the current situation: "Pakistan has received billions in aid from the United States over the years, even while nurturing the Taliban, funding jihadist groups, and celebrating the fall of Kabul. They used American money to finance America's enemies."

He reminds readers that Osama bin Laden was found not in the caves of Tora Bora, but in a luxurious villa in Abbottabad, in the heart of Pakistan.

"Yet Washington continues to treat Pakistan as a 'partner.'"

Part of the reason, Chakraborty explains, is America’s desire to maintain influence in Pakistan to counterbalance China.

"Today, Pakistan is deeply tied to China through the Belt and Road Initiative and the Gwadar Port. The US is reluctant to lose its last foothold there. But that's a poor excuse to turn a blind eye to Pakistan’s promotion of terror and antisemitism."

Beyond pressuring Washington, Chakraborty urges Israel to work closely with India, the US, and European countries:"We must stop the spread of radical ideologies through Pakistani diaspora communities.Invest in reeducation programs, public campaigns, and enhanced security screenings in sensitive communities."

In conclusion, he warns: "As long as this hatred continues to spread unchecked, it will continue to take root.Historically, hatred that isn’t stopped in time — explodes. We saw it in Europe in the 1930s, in the Arab world in the 20th century, and now it’s happening before our eyes — online and on the ground."