Canadian prime minister remains controversial over Israel-Gaza comments

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stirred controversy in recent weeks with comments that were critical of Israel ahead of his election for the premiership on Monday.

During a campaign event in the build-up to the general election, Carney was asked a question about the situation in Gaza, and responded, "I know. That's why we have an arms embargo," while referring to restrictions on arms exports to Israel.

Carney later tried to clarify that he hadn't fully heard the question but continued to criticize the halting of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Carney's Liberal Party was ultimately successful in the election, gaining enough parliamentary seats to form a minority government.

These remarks are connected to the ongoing crisis between Canadian Jews and Canada's Liberal Party, once considered their political home. It seems that despite the leadership change, the problem persists. Pro-Palestine protesters join members of the Teamsters union, whose rail workers are in a labor dispute with Canada’s two top railway companies, as they protest outside of a Liberal Party of Canada fundraiser in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, August 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/INGRID BULMER)

A list of over 300 parliamentary candidates, which included 20 Liberal Party candidates, had endorsed a pro-Palestinian platform for a two-way arms embargo against Israel, the recognition of Palestinian statehood, and a boycott of all Israeli settlements in disputed territories, ahead of the election, according to the Vote Palestine campaign website.

Pierre Polievre's strong pro-Israel stance

In contrast, opposition leader Pierre Poilievre maintained a strong pro-Israel stance.

Since Hamas's October 7 Massacre, he has consistently declared that Israel has the right to defend itself, criticized the rise of antisemitic attacks in Canada, promised to oppose anti-Israel votes at the UN, and vowed to cut funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

After the Iranian missile attack last year, he even publicly supported an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.