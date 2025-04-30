US Navy sinks $60 million jet in Red Sea while avoiding Houthi attack

A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet was lost in the Red Sea after it fell overboard from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier after the carrier made a hard turn to avoid a Houthi missile, according to initial reports and a Monday statement by the US Navy.

The announcement coincided with the Houthis’ claim on Monday that they launched a drone and missile attack on the aircraft carrier.

One sailor sustained minor wounds during the attack, the Navy confirmed. The sailor was reportedly in the cockpit of the jet but jumped out before it went overboard, an official told CNN.

Avoiding Houthi attacks

“The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard,” the statement said. “Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway.” In this handout image provided by Houthi Media Center, fuel vans burn in the wake of US airstrikes targeting the Ras Isa port complex on April 18, in Hodeidah province, Yemen. (credit: Houthi Media Center via Getty Images)

Another official confirmed to CNN that the $60 million jet sunk.

Carl Schuster, a former US Navy captain, told CNN that carriers often rely on a ‘zig-zag’ tactic to avoid missiles.

“You typically do a series of alternating 30- to 40-degree turns. Each takes about 30 seconds each way, but the turn starts sharply. It is like riding in a zig-zagging car,” Schuster said. “The ship leans about 10 to 15 degrees into the turn, but it displaces the ship about 100 to 200 yards from any likely aim point” if the ship is moving at maximum speed.”