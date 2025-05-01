US treasury sanctions shipping companies involved in transporting petroleum to Yemen

The United States sanctioned three vessels and their owners on Monday for delivering refined petroleum products to a Houthi-controlled port in Yemen, the US Treasury announced.

“Today’s action underscores our commitment to disrupt the Houthis’ efforts to fund their dangerous and destabilizing attacks in the region,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender.

“Treasury will continue to leverage our tools and authorities to target those who seek to enable the Houthis’ ability to exploit the people of Yemen and continue their campaign of violence.”

Sending petroleum to the Houthis

Marshall Islands-registered Zaas Shipping & Trading Co. (Zaas Shipping), Mauritius-registered Bagsak Shipping Inc., and the Marshall Islands-registered Great Success Shipping Co. were said to have delivered the petroleum to the Houthi-controlled port of Ras Isa.

The treasury claimed Zaas Shipping used the San Marino-flagged Tulip BZ to deliver the petroleum on behalf of Iran, while Bagsak Shipping Inc. was said to have delivered the product using the Panama-flagged Maisan. A Houthi fighter stands on the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. (credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

The Maisan has been involved in the transit of sanctioned Russian crude oil in the past, the treasury said.

The Iran-backed Houthi terror group has targeted international shipping and launched multiple attacks against Israel and US interests in the Middle East.