NGO says Malta blocking access to Gaza-bound aid ship hit by drones

An international NGO accused Malta on Sunday of impeding access to a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship which it says was bombed by two drones two days before, and Malta denied the claim, saying the crew had refused assistance.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an international non-governmental group, said Israel, which has blockaded Gaza in its war against Palestinian Hamas militants, was to blame for the incident. Israel has not responded to requests for comment.

The ship Conscience, operated by the coalition, suffered damage to its front section including a loss of power when hit just outside Maltese territorial waters in the southern Mediterranean, the NGO said.

It had been waiting to take on board some 30 peace activists from around the world before trying to sail to Gaza at the eastern end of the Mediterranean to deliver food and medicines. Graffiti is seen on the hull of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship 'Handala' as activists prepare to sail for Gaza. Malta August 16, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI)

NGO alleges that Malta blocked ship from docking

The NGO said volunteers from 13 countries who tried to reach the ship from Malta on Friday and Saturday were intercepted by the Maltese military, which had forced them back to Malta under threat of arrest.

"The humanitarian ship Conscience has been blocked in international waters since it was attacked by two drones in the early morning of May 2," the coalition said in a statement.

It said Maltese authorities had also prevented the ship from putting into port to repair the damage and get help for four people aboard who it said suffered cuts and burns in the drone attack. It was the first mention of any injuries.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta was continuing to offer assistance to the ship, but that Malta's security needed to be safeguarded. He said the ship's captain was continuing to refuse to allow a surveyor and Malta police on board.

Once it was verified that the ship's cargo was solely humanitarian, Malta would facilitate repairs so that it could continue its voyage to Gaza, Abela said.

Malta has had a consistent policy of supporting Palestinian causes and last month admitted a number of injured Gaza children for medical treatment.

Another NGO ship on a similar mission to Gaza in 2010 was stopped and boarded by Israeli troops, and nine activists died. Other such ships have similarly been stopped and boarded, without loss of life.

Hamas issued a statement about the incident off Malta, accusing Israel of "piracy" and "state terrorism."

The Maltese government said on Friday the vessel and its crew were assisted in the early hours of the morning, when the attack was reported, with a nearby tug helping put out fires.