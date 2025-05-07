Republican lawmakers seek to block Palestinian upgrades at UN

Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, joined by 19 Republican colleagues in the Senate and several House members, introduced legislation Tuesday to halt US funding to international organizations that offer expanded recognition to the Palestinian Authority or the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The proposed No Official Palestine Entry (NOPE) Act is aimed at reinforcing and broadening existing restrictions that bar US support for bodies, such as the United Nations, that elevate the PLO’s status beyond that of a nonmember observer.

Risch, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stated, “The United Nations is now a seat of antisemitism and in desperate need of reform. Israel is one of America’s greatest allies, and we cannot tolerate or fund any anti-Israel bias or favoritism for the Palestinian Liberation Organization at the UN.”

The bill arrives one day after Israel announced plans to intensify its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza. It also follows Risch’s introduction of the Stand With Israel Act, which seeks to cut funding to UN agencies that diminish Israel’s participation or status.

The PLO has held nonmember observer status at the UN since 2012, a position the US and Israel have both opposed. Supporters of the NOPE Act argue that any upgrade in Palestinian representation would bypass direct negotiations and damage the prospects for a two-state solution.

Bill won't apply to Taiwan

To address concerns over unintended diplomatic consequences, the bill clarifies that its restrictions would not apply to Taiwan. The US does not maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but supports its meaningful participation in international institutions, particularly those related to health, aviation, and trade, in line with the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.